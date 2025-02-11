A lady showed off what her upper body looked like as she attended the premiere of actor Timini Egbuson's movie Reel Love

In a video, she displayed different angles of her dramatic outfit and flaunted her bosoms before the camera

The lady's exposing brown dress was complemented by black hair and jewellery which looked beautiful on her

A lady proved the extent she could go to look fashionable as she turned up for the premiere of Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson's movie Reel Love.

The lady wore a brown off-shoulder dress that exposed a large portion of her chest area. She smiled before the camera and cared less about what others thought about her.

In a video shared by City Edge TV, she blended her outfit with black hair and a silver necklace that looked gorgeous on her. However, many netizens blasted her and noted that she looked tacky in her revealing dress.

Timini Egbuson premieres Reel Love movie

The movie star has been promoting his movie Reel Love on social media for weeks.

Timini Egbuso has gotten support from his colleagues, who also featured in the movie, including Bimbo Ademoye and Funke Akindele. The movie is set to hit the cinemas on Valentine's Day.

A video of Timini and Bimbo Ademoye before the movie premiere:

Reactions as lady exposes body at Timini Egbuson's premiere

Legit.ng has compiled the comments to the video of the lady exposing her body at Timini Egubuson's movie premiere.

@fashionheart_appleofgodeye reacted:

"Why cover the remaining part? You should have just gone shirtless. Awon omo alainiran."

@shandy__bea commented."

"Na waaaaa. Real men eat covered food."

@ayam_adetutu said:

"Warris this? Shame no dey catch you?"

@wuraolami7229 noted:

"This gown wey you come wear, I don't like it o. Mama you for just use bra and pant Shebi nah pool party you Dey now."

@adisashile commented:

"Hummm she for no wear anything now. Ladies not on till you are naked before man go find you attractive omo werey."

@oshey.baby_jago_ noted:

"Na man this one con find. Nothing anybody won tell me."

@yinkathediva commented:

"Why tacky and classless?"

@pricelessscot said:

"Kini gbogbo radarada yi bayi? You are not ashamed to show your Olympus that has fallen."

Lady exposes body at Lagos party

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady caused an uproar on social media after clips of her wearing a dress that exposed sensitive parts of her body went viral.

In a video, the lady was seen dancing provocatively, drawing attention as she left little to the imagination.

Netizens wondered why she chose that kind of outfit for a public event; they also described it as tacky.

