Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor is now engaged to her man, Onwa Idemili, after he proposed to her and she said yes.

Just recently, the movie star who is a single mum, took to her official Instagram page on January 30, 2025, to announce the big news of her relationship status with her numerous fans.

Ruby Ojiakor publicised the news by sharing a video of her proposal with her man after he went down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

In the clip, the groom-to-be described Ruby Ojiakor as his queen and his baby. According to him, the Nollywood actress is the best thing that has ever happened to him.

The film star wasted no time in saying yes to her man’s proposal and they shared a passionate hug and kiss in the heartwarming video. Ruby Ojiakor accompanied the clip with a caption explaining that she never saw the proposal coming. She wrote:

“It’s a YESSSSSSSSSSSSSS” to the Love of my life, @mocmadu ❤️ YES…. TO MY LORD🙏 YES…. TO GREATNESS. YES… TO ALL ROUND BLESSINGS 🙏. YES… TO FOREVER 💍💍💍💍💍💍 Thank you JESUS CHRIST 🙏🙏🙏🙌🙌🙌🙌 We dedicate Everything to you oh LORD🙏🙌 “It’s not of him that Willeth, nor Runneth, But of GOD” that showeth Mercy”……🙏🙏🙏🙏

Planned by the people I never expected in my entire life”🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Like they literally got me” I never, ever saw it coming 🙆‍♀️.”

Ruby Ojiakor’s friend and industry colleague, Stanley Ontop, also shared news about the proposal on social media. According to him, late Nollywood actor Junior Pope will be happy to see his friend taken.

He also gave details of Ruby’s upcoming traditional marriage ceremony, set to take place on February 1, 2025. Stanley wrote:

“Nollywood actress @ruby_ojiakor is off the market as she got engaged today and set to for her traditional wedding by 1st of February 2025. Awwwwwww, I am happy for her❤️❤️ JNR Pope will be very happy where ever he is now, because his bestie is been taken. Congratulations RuRU. I am happy for you.”

Reactions as Ruby Ojiakor gets engaged

News of Ruby Ojiakor’s engagement quickly went viral and it raised a series of reactions from Nigerians. Several of them were happy for the Nollywood star. Read what some of them had to say about it:

Judasthebeadmaker said:

“Congratulations mama . This raining season has nothing on u.”

Juliet_ekeson wrote:

“Wow 🤩 I have been waiting for the post💃💃💃💃💃 Finally it’s here💃💃💃💃 Congratulations sis🎉 Am super duper happy for youuuuu💃💃💃🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 We have a wedding to plan o💃.”

Kintoresourcesltd said:

“JP your best friend is getting married I know what you could have done if you were alive you could have celebrated her because you love celebrating people's happiness and joy..Kai your killers will never go unpunished.”

Ca.ndice9210 wrote:

“She is beautiful in n out,congratulations dear.”

Tanyaah07 said:

“Jp your best friend is getting married and you won’t attend ,”Who does that”😢 im sure you’re happy for her wherever you are.”

Nellys_glams_store said:

“I tell you ooo🥺🥺 So painful that her bestie is not here to express her joyful moment with her😭 But all the say it is well. Congratulations mama with the heart gold❤️.”

Augustina.a.m wrote:

“Oh I'm so happy Rubby your home is blessed in Jesus name 🙏 You deserve to love sweet.”

Queen_chichi042 commented:

“She deserves it and more. Congratulations Ruby.”

Mimi_blaq1 said:

“Omoh the ring Dey glitter ooh😩😩😩congratulations to them.”

Dammies_signature said:

“I will not only awww awww for people this year 😂 I receive my own spouse and we will get married this year 2025 in Jesus name Amen 🙏 Congratulations 🎉.”

Prettirootz wrote:

“Congratulations to her. I’m glad this season of hers is for laughter, last year pain from her friend’s demise was severe.”

Nwanyibuego_ wrote:

“So beautiful congratulations, she's always happy for others.”

Daezy_obi said:

“Woowwww 😍😍😍😍 there’s truly a man for every woman and vise versa. Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

