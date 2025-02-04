Actress Ruby Ojiakor’s sister-in-law, Blessing Nkem, has reacted to media personality Radiogad’s claim that her brother and actor Moc Madu is a gold digger

Radiogad had claimed that Moc was unsuccessful and struggling, hence, he wants to allegedly use Ruby to achieve fame

Blessing Nkem refuted Radiogad’s claim and said that her brother was not poor, and she showed netizens his mansion

Blessing Nkem, the sister-in-law of Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor, has lambasted media personality Destiny Ezeyim, aka Radiogad, for claiming that her brother, Mac Modu, is a gold digger out to use and dump his recently wedded wife.

Blessing showed off Mac Modu’s mansion and noted that her brother dislikes showing off his wealth. She tackled Radiogad for saying what he did not know without proper verification.

In a video shared on TikTok, Blessing said that Radiogad is a radio without a battery and a madman.

Aside from claiming that her brother was not well-to-do, Radiogad alleged that Mac Modu was chatting with a lady some weeks before his traditional wedding. Hence, his plans for his wife are questionable.

Many netizens were happy that Mac Modu's sister had to fight for Ruby Ojiakor and they commended her in her TikTok video.

Reactions as Ruby Ojiakor's sister-in-law defends brother

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Ruby Ojiakor's sister-in-law shows off Mac Modu's mansion below:

@beautyjane commented:

"Ada Mara mama, ignore haters Biko we are happy for ruby and Moc Madu."

@Zinny Samuel reacted:

"Moc Madu is a really calm guy very humble and ruby is lucky to have him as a husband for real."

@Shantel said:

"Na Stanley dey feed him with fake news."

@Franklintribe Mj commented:

"I saw you at the wedding, you looked so stunning. Not your regular Adanne. The only lush of Lagos. Ruby Ojiakor, your union is forever blessed."

@iheuto noted:

"And you want to bring him outside."

@Ella'world

"This is the kind of Ada I want to be to my siblings."

@IFENKILI commented:

"Sister-in-law wey get vibe much love."

@ Dimma Cake's and Surprises noted:

"Good sister-in-law, don’t mind haters pls. Stay happy with your new wife. Don’t reply to mockers please."

@MMA commented:

"Eyes of the gods plenty for this country. With this alone. I’m filled, thank you sister-in-law."

@Ukaprisca commented:

"l love your energy. Give it to them. They never like goodness. This is the kind of sister-in-law I need o."

Man questions Ruby Ojiakor's husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ruby Ojiakor’s recent engagement had drawn attention after her proposal video was posted online.

A social media user reacted to it by wondering if it was proper for an Igbo man with a red cap to kneel and propose to his woman.

The social media user's post triggered an online debate as others shared their thoughts about Ruby Ojiakor’s proposal.

