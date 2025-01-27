A woman was shocked to find out that her young son owns the Facebook account that has been trolling her

The stunned woman displayed the insulting messages she received from the account and shared how she found out it was her son

The woman's post caused a huge stir on social media, with many attributing different reasons to her son's action

A mum, Regina Marie, has reacted online after she found out that an account that has been trolling her on Facebook belongs to her son.

The Atlanta-based woman disclosed this in a Facebook post that has gained massive traction.

How mum found out son trolls her

Regina said the said account, Jayden Wicks, kept writing her and saying she is ugly. She found out after checking her son's phone.

"Fake page kept writing me talking about I’m ugly. Why I just got my son phone and it’s him," Regina wrote.

Regina attached a screenshot from her inbox where the account called her ugly. She lamented in the comment section that she has been good to her son since he was born.

"I’ve been nothing but good to him his whole life."

Mum's troll discovery stirs reactions

Á.Í. Mercigrace said:

"She raised a selfish child and is surprised he did this....smh. She needs to do a lot of introspection and take accountability, and then question the boy and put him back on the right path because this is how psychopaths are created."

Calisha Nmesoma said:

"Have y'all thought about what the mom did to the child??

"Children are humans and they have emotions too, some of these present parents are terrîble."

Johnson Annabel said:

"My ex did this to me for more than 2years while we were still dating, asked to use his phone to check a vendor who scammed me on facebook only to see same account that has been trolling me on Facebook.

"It is mostly the people close to you."

Gold Alabere said:

"Hmmm. This is scary. Your own child! I wonder what goes on in his mind."

Nechehope Ohadike said:

"This is not funny!!!

"Someone said whenever he gets spanked he goes straight to his phone and that was exactly what could lead to this."

Amajuoyi Ruth Onyinyechi said:

"Some social media content creators are very funny .... What is the usefulness of posting this online

"The boy needs therapy!

"I hope he didn't pick up such a character from you or a close family member."

Umeh Chinaecherem Jacinta said:

"And she'll be somewhere swearing for the person not knowing it's her, son!

"Again... Let her check herself well.

"There's something she's not doing right and the boy isn't bold enough to tell her that to her face, hence, he choose to go through fake account.

"I hope she doesn't see this as fun shaa.🌚"

