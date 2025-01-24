The Nollywood industry has come under fire after one of its continuity errors surfaced on social media

A viral video saw the moment a lady's wig switched from straight to curly in the same scene, creating an online buzz

The scene from a movie featured a popular Nollywood actor, rumoured to be Ruth Kadiri's husband

Nollywood has been under fire a lot lately. First, a Twitter user accused them of cropping out her face from her wedding frame, and now this.

Nigerian social media users have gone bunkers after a scene from a Nollywood movie made its way online. In the movie scene, the continuity goofed as some inconsistencies were spotted. The scene featured a popular Nigerian movie actor on the couch of a loving room.

The door opened, and a lady with curly hair walked in. The man, Eddie Watson Jr., instantly walked up to her to hug her and apologised for something he had done.

In the blink of an eye, the lady's curly wig miraculously changed into a straight one. This shocked many who watched the clip as they questioned Nollywood for making such an expensive error and not paying enough attention to Nollywood.

It will be recalled that a lady recently came forward to slam YouTube movie producers for always putting out similar movies with low quality.

Nigerians react to Nollywood continuity goof

@viks_vico said:

"This is the reason I don’t watch nollywood Abi asabawood , because nollywood Abi asabawood will reduce your IQ."

@kemxy_699 said:

"Who ever did the “continuity” forgot the wig at home😂😂😂! They should hold him responsible for this."

@knedved007 said:

"This lady really dey observant, I'm sure 90% viewers didn't notice this😮."

@main.promise said:

"The Producer of this movie should have Both the Director, Costumer and the major person CONTINUITY !! Queried this is a silly Mistake !!!! unprofessional at its peak 😂😂👏👏."

@amanda_eze01 said:

"How do you guys observe all these things?😂😂."

@giggaobadiah said:

"These guys are always unprofessional."

@orgamarx said:

"As them wan continue, them fit don find that wig, dem no see, producer go say omo run am like that abeq, dem no go notice😂😂."

@tinie.temper said:

"Magic. Thats what happens when they dont use their property for production."

@ogaabomination said:

"That guy kiss can turn Nigeria economy around 😂😂kiss wey dey straight wig😂😂Tinubu abeg look for that guy abeg😂😂."

@finest_dooll said:

"If your wig doesn't straighten when you see him 😂😂😂 he is not the one for U sis, and hey' guys if her wig doesn't straighten when she see you ,she doesn't Lov yuh ohh....watchOut for the straightened WIG part'5&6."

