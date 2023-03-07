Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has shared a fun video of him and his colleagues Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli

Alexx revealed they were together at his house from 8pm to 5am as the video showed them vibing to ‘Who Is Your Guy?’ by Spyro featuring Tiwa Savage

In the clip, Alexx was heard referring to Chioma and Omoni as his guys, which stirred reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo has left many talking on social media after he shared a fun video of him alongside actresses Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli.

According to Alexx in a caption he shared, he and the two actresses were together from 8pm till 5am at his house.

Alexx Ekubo says Chioma Akpotha and Omoni Oboli are his guys. Credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In the video, the trio vibe to the trending song ‘Who Is Your Guy?’ by Spyro featuring Tiwa Savage.

“Hung out with my best guys from 8pm - 5am we ate a lot (you can’t come to my house & not eat good food ) & spoke about #TTCL - This Thing Called Life, & concluded that all in all, Life goes on. ❤️ Big Shoutouts to Queen @tiwasavage Nwanne’m X @spyro__official for this forever anthem. ✊,” Alexx wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Alexx Ekubo's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

omonioboli:

"Chief Ikukuuuuuuu!!! My guyest guy Lexyyyyy! Bestie of the good life FOREVER ."

nekky_diva:

"My smile don finish oo, love u guys❤️❤️."

elllagold:

"Alex wetin you dey wear?."

norisbeautyhub:

"Una don high."

girlike_presh:

"I don smile tire Jesusme wey Dey sick Nai Dey shine teeth like this❤️."

yinkuza19012:

"I love the energy mbok!!! Make anyone wey wan kill em self choke no ni."

adakarl1:

"Person wey jam u for rd sef must chop. Even wen u show up for person house, ur car trunk is full of coolers….who needs a Chef when Chief Ikuku dey come ur crib."

duchess_chimex:

"Highness on a 100."

Alexx Ekubo endorses Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a few days before the gubernatorial elections in Nigeria, scheduled for March 11, Alexx Ekubo endorsed the Lagos state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates Olajide Adediran, also known as Jandor and Funke Akindele.

In a post via his Instagram account, Alexx shared different campaign videos of Funke as he said Nigerians need people they can hold accountable and relate with.

According to the actor, Jandor and Funke, if voted in, will bring the government closer to the masses.

Source: Legit.ng