Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has been called out for wearing a ring on her wedding finger after her marriage crashed

A Nigerian man took to his X page to tackle the movie star, and she wasted no time in responding to him

Funke Akindele’s interaction with the online troll went viral, and netizens shared their take on the matter

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele was recently trolled online for wearing a ring on her wedding finger despite not being married.

Recall that the mum of the twins’ marriage to her ex-husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, aka JJC Skillz, hit the rocks in 2022.

The movie star has continued to have a thriving career since then, but a social media user was displeased with her for still wearing a ring on her wedding finger.

Netizens react as troll slams Funke Akindele for wearing ring on marriage finger. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The online troll, Oriretan Honour, took to his X page to address Funke Akindele about her accessory placement. According to him, it is unwise for the movie star to wear a ring on her marriage finger. He claimed that she was chasing away future partners with that move.

The tweep wrote:

“Funke,it's unwise still wearing ring on ur marriage-finger knowing u've divorced.More unwise forgeting u're chasing away future husband by that.Lil things count nw that u're still famous,hot,rich.Mind ur public acts.Remove the ring now.U need a man n ur life asap.Act fast.Bé wise”.

See his tweet below:

Funke Akindele replies man

Funke Akindele’s attention was soon drawn to Oriretan Honour’s tweet, and she decided to reply to him.

The Everybody Loves Jenifa star made it clear what her needs are. According to her, it is money. She wrote:

“I need money! That’s the Koko.”

See her tweet below:

Reactions as Funke Akindele replies man to scolded her

Funke Akindele’s interaction with the X user who scolded her for wearing a ring on her marriage finger despite her relationship status made the rounds online. Some netizens shared their thoughts about their chat:

Big Feyi said Funke should not have replied the troll:

This tweep said the actress gave him the best response:

Read more comments from Instagram:

Onyekaox wrote:

“Where’s the shop that sells this audacity ? Please I need to know!”

Iamfaithgowon said:

“The way she responds to trolls 😂 I love that woman so muchhh.”

Babarinde____ wrote:

“I wonder where some of these guys get the audacity to think they can give this kind of advice.”

Tastic_cassey wrote:

“It’s always her response for me😂.”

Adzzel_trends commented:

“Please what part of the country does those people buy their guts?”

Lagostobritishcolumbia said:

“Haaaa!!!!🙆‍♀️ Where do these people buy audacity from?😳😳”

Oluwaseun.joanstephen said:

“I’m beginning to think people do this to celebrities for attention. How do you analyze and comment on the life of another person like this?”

Ejbaci wrote:

“I always love her calm response 😂😂 the other person would have written a very long epistle of that very opinion 😂.”

Joy.didie commented:

“If Aunty Funke still needs money like this, what should I be needing?”

Tgjonah wrote:

“I wish there was a way to twist somebody’s mouth over the internet!”

Funke Akindele, Mercy Aigbe celebrate Kamo

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, skit maker Kamo State is bracing for his wedding to his fiancee, which is set to take place in Lagos.

Kamo State shared adorable pre-wedding pictures of him and his woman, spurring reactions from celebs, including Funke Akindele.

Kamo State's pre-wedding pictures come months after he proposed to his lover in a video that went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng