Veteran Nigerian actress Omoni Oboli took to social media to express her thoughts on the ongoing drama between Davido and Sophia Momodu

The mother of three advised her fellow ladies to make sure they have sources of income when in relationships

She added that it might be tough at first, but it would bring so much fulfilment eventually, as she adds she has a reason for giving such advice

The latest grandmother to-be in town, Omoni Oboli, has dished her two cents to ladies online. This comes as a reaction to the custody battle between Imade's parents, Davido and Sophia Momodu.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sophia Momodu filed a 102-page counter-affidavit stating ample reasons for the singer not to have their child's story, Imade.

What Omoni Oboi said in her post

The actress, however, took to her social media page to advise women to make their own money and stop depending on the income of their men or others.

She noted that a lady, especially one who is in a relationship, should have what she does that brings money into her pockets.

Omoni Oboli maintained that making one's money as a woman might prove difficult initially, but one would be grateful for it as time progresses.

@amyxious_bubz:

"No matter how rich my man is, I must still hustle for my own money ooo."

@teensgram_afrika:

"These are the kind of ladies Younger generation should be listening to not Saidaboj."

@realtalkwithkike:

"Louder! Your financial stability is your economy power and boost your self esteem."

@obianuju_priscillia_:

"As a lady, financial stability is a big FLEX."

@official_vickysplash:

"I hope Sophia heard you."

@toppyfashion3:

"Marriage is sweeter when both bring something to the table."

@gcfr_esq:

"Saida screen just cracked."

