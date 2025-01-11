Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare has shared his surgery journey with his fans in a post on social media

He noted that he has gone for hair surgery and shared the before and after clip of how it looked while praising the people responsible for it

Fan were impressed by the video as they shared their take about Peter Okoye's new look and compared him to his twin brother

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, is excited about his hair journey and shared a video with his fans on social media.

The music star, who started the year with his colleague, Ebunoluwa Damini, aka Burna Boy, disclosed that he has undergone a hair surgery.

Video of Peter Okoye in Instanbul surfaces online. Photo credit@peterokoye

Source: Instagram

In the post, he shared the before and after look with fans and stated that the surgery took place in Istanbul.

He also stated that many of his fans know that he was not comfortable with the way his hair looked, which was why he decided to undergo the surgery.

Peter Okoye shared the name of the doctor that performed the surgery as he appreciated him. The man was standing by the singer while he was making the video before the operation started.

Peter Okoye seen on bed

As the video progress, the music star had to change into a hospital gown and went in for the procedure.

The area the doctor was to work on was marked, and a bandage was wrapped round the head of the music star, who fought with his twin brother.

Two females were seen operating on his head. After the procedure was completed, Peter shared a video of his handsome face and how he dressed up to step out.

See the video here:

Reactions trail the video shared by Peter Okoye

Netizens reacted to the video of the surgery, Peter Okoey went for. Here are some of the comments below:

@queenhipsyyy:

"If u get money do anything that makes u happy oo, just get a good doctor."

@_thebusy_bee_:

"Looks like usher in a way sha."

@lymphaticdrainagebybrenda:

"I know he cut a good deal for this shoutout."

@mista_typee:

"I for like do am but all na vanity."

@originaldiamondgrl:

"He just cut off 20yrs."

@dupe_clark:

"Money good. Good forbid for poverty."

@bluemarbleframes.ng:

"Love it, everyone should be able to restore their confidence if you have the means to do so."

@julienjeman:

"After God na legit money. Our nigeria usher."

@badgalci04:

"The male BBL."

@oneheart_but_two:

"This twins be aging backwards."

@dahcoochiehub:

"Make una sha stop to dey insult girls wey do them body! Because no difference at all. We are also doing it to enhance ourselves as una Dey enhance una selves too."

Young John undergoes hair transplant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the music producer had joined the league of his colleagues in the music industry going for hair surgery.

In a video, he was seen in a hospital with a bandage on his head, and he looked excited about the procedure.

Some netizens said that he took the online taunting of his rescinding hairline too personally, and he could have ignored.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng