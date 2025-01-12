Lateef Adedimeji, in a recent video, has addressed trolls who call his wife and actress Mo Bimpe barren

The Nollywood actor, in a video, also spoke on his struggle to fame and what one of his bosses told him

Lateef Adedimeji's response to trolls has stirred concerns, with many Nigerians defending the actor and his wife

Popular actor and filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji recently spoke about his rise to fame and his marriage to his female colleague, Mo Bimpe.

Lateef, during an emotional chat with media personality Chude Jideonwo, shared how his boss, who trained him in the Yoruba movie industry, told him that he would fail within one year.

The movie star, who is the brain behind the hit movie Lisabi, revealed that he asked his boss to give him two years to see what would become of him in the industry.

"Someone once told me in the Yoruba movie industry that he gave me one year to see what I would become. I told him to give me two years and he will see what I will become," he said.

Lateef Adedimeji replies trolls

The actor also spoke about his marriage of almost four years to actress Mo Bimpe and revealed how she consistently gets trolled online, with netizens calling her barren because they are yet to have a child.

Lateef revealed she usually shows him messages they troll her with online.

The actor, who appeared heartbroken, stated that people don't know what they go through and do not understand their plan if they want to hold back on giving birth in the meantime.

Recall that Lateef and his wife married in 2021 despite their religious differences.

He added that he and his wife were unbothered by the social media comments.

"My wife and I have received a lot of trolling. Recently, someone called her barren on social media. She would always show it to me and would say they would be all right," he said.

Lateef Adedimeji speaks on Lisabi

The filmmaker also spoke about colleagues who promised to support him when he started working on his project, Lisabi, as they failed to stand by him.

However, he added that he was lucky his wife was by his side, which helped boost his confidence.

In his words:

"When I wanted to do my first big screen job, Lisabi, I realized that everybody that I felt would stand by me was not there; there was nobody."

Watch video as Lateef Adedimeji speaks below:

Below is another video of Lateef speaking :

Nigerians react to Lateef Adedimeji's video

Read the comments below:

teju_bee:

"Some people just need to heal from their unhappiness… how do you feel calling someone a barren.. Lateef & Bimpe ur home is blessed forever, let them keep yarning dust."

qween_estar:

"How do you feel calling someone BARREN??"

haramyde__:

"I don't understand how people leave their own problem to face others problem, someone's who's life is not perfect calling someone barren."

coturier_zhaineey

"This is crazy, for anybody to call someone barren I still can never comprehend, it’s sad."

titipetral:

"This guy is just a big baby, very emotional."

