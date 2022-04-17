Celebrity couple Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Oyebade Adebimpe have shared some beautiful photos of themselves as they mark their first Easter as husband and wife

The Yoruba movies rocked matching outfits while they posed for the camera in different styles to celebrate with their fans

The photos have left many of their fans talking, while some fans called out Lateef as they queried why he stepped on his wife's long dress

Nollywood stars Lateef Adedimeji and his wife Oyebade Adebimpe, better known as Mo Bimpe, have shared some lovely photos of them as they mark their first Easter celebration together as husband and wife.

The popular celebrity couple chose to slay in blue outfits as they took lovely poses to the excitement of their fans and followers.

Lateef and Mo Bimpe mark first Easter together. Credit: @mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos via her social media timeline, Bimpe wrote:

“May your Easter basket be full of LOVE, Peace, happiness and joyful living … Happy EASTER from me and mine.”

See the photos below:

Fans gush over Lateef and Bimpe’s photo

Popular celebrities, as well as their fans and followers, have since taken to social media to celebrate with the couple. Legt.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

iamadunniade:

"Ummm @adedimejilateef why you step on top fine cloth like this? @mo_bimpe tap his leg y’all both beautiful!"

adebimpe.armies_:

"Our perfect couple❤️❤️ Happy Easter faves."

nashwa__maya:

"What kind of blue is this anyone... Please."

omolaradaud:

"Happy Easter to my favorite couple❤️."

fateemah_zahrah_:

"My love for u both is not from this planet love u endlessly ❤❤️❤️."

marthapink28:

"Awww,beautiful . May ur home continue in beautiful smiles ."

funmelaryorolakunle:

"Same here my favorite couple."

Sola Sobowale slays in a beautiful outfit ahead of Easter

Popular veteran actress Sola Sobowale set the mood for this year’s Easter celebration.

This comes as the celebrated actress took to her Instagram account to share some beautiful photos of herself with a smile all over her face.

The veteran actress rocked a top and trousers made from Adire as she said she was excited about this year’s Easter. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote:

“Happy Wednesday. Who is excited for Easter? I know I am.”

Source: Legit.ng