Fashion was on display as actor and filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji hosted the premiere of his Netflix movie Lisabi: A Legend Is Born

He rocked a glamorous Agbada and was accompanied by his beautiful wife Mo Bimpe, who co-producer the movie

Other actors who turned up at the event including Muyiwa Ademola, Femi Adebayo, Olumide Oworu, Odunlade Adekola, among others

Many Nollywood stars were present as actor Lateef Adedimeji premiered his Netflix movie Lisabi: A Legend Is Born in Lagos on Wednesday, January 9, 2025. It is a follow-up to his movie Lisabi: The Uprising.

He looked stunning in his blue and yellow Agbada and cap. His wife and colleague Adebimpe Adedimeji, aka Mo Bimpe, slayed in a matching fabric with her husband as they turned heads at the event.

The style was made by Zackstyling Luxury and the entertainers got palatable comments on Lateef's Instagram page from their fans and colleagues including actress Juliana Olayode, actor Ibrahim Yekini, aka Itele d Icon, Jide Awobona, Jumoke Odetola, and Kolawaole Ajeyemi, among others.

Celebs storm Lisabi premiere

Lateef Adedimeji's Lisabi: A Legend Is Born premiere also had some notable names in attendance and they turned up in different cultural outfits. The winner of the 2022 edition of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show Josephine Otabor, aka Phyna, dazzled in her traditional outfit.

Seven Doors' producer and actor Femi Adebayo graced the occasion in a flamboyant Agbada. His counterpart Muyiwa Ademola was also present and looked dapper in his cultural outfit. In the video shared online, Muyiwa bantered with Femi and other guests at the event.

Other celebrities whose presence made the event colourful with their glowing apparels were Olumide Oworu, Odunlade Adekola, Adebowale 'Debo' Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, Jide Awobona, Kehinde Hannah Alagbe, Olumide Ogunade, aka ID Cabasa, ex-BBNaija's housemate Adeoluwa Okusaga, aka Saga Adeolu.

Reactions to celebs at Lisabi premiere

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the celebs at Lisabi: A Legend Is Born premiere below:

@olayodejuliana:

"The picture I have been waiting for, my faves. Mr and Mrs Lisabi."

@makusotabarakat:

"My favorite chronicle couples on the 5th slide. Still waiting on a collaboration between both of you for a movie. It’s gonna be a blast."

@ladesparkles:

"Oga bayii o. I con be like beans. This is absolutely stunning. I love loveet."

@isarikeb475:

"Wow, this is so exciting. The love and support for each other in the industry is really massive, much love."

@mobakcollections:

"Guys have you seen uncle @authenticmuy in person. This man did not age at all omg met him at Palm mall in Ibadan."

Lateef Adedimeji, wife rock blue outfits

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lateef and Mo Bimpe shared some beautiful photos of themselves as they mark their first Easter as husband and wife.

The Yoruba movie stars rocked matching outfits while they posed for the camera in different styles to celebrate with their fans.

The photos left many of their fans talking, while some fans called out Lateef as they queried why he stepped on his wife's long dress.

