Veteran Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekehinde has shared her take on Genevive Nnaji’s mental breakdown claim.

Recall that Genevieve has been away from social media since she deleted every post on her Instagram page, leaving fans worried.

Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde says she is sure Genevieve Nnaji will speak with her fans soon. Credit: @omotolajaldeekehinde @genevievennaji

Omotola, in a response to a fan who asked her about Genevieve, said she doesn’t have anything to say about it but gave a glimpse of hope as she is sure the Lion Heart actress will speak to her fans soon.

In her words:

“Don’t have anything to say to you unfortunately but I’m sure she’ll speak to her fans very soon.”

See the exchange below:

Fans react as Omotola gives her take on Genevieve’s absence from social media

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ejoseoph359:

"I for 1 hv not been my self since my second mummy Genevieve hv decided to be mute on us. Pls Mama if at all u see her kindly tell her to speak to us pls. @Realomosexy @GenevieveNnaji1."

yankidon:

"Nice reply."

Omotola confirms her and her family's relocation to the US

In a report via the Nation, the actress also confirmed that she and her family have relocated to the US.

According to the report, the actress and her family on Sunday, September 24, were spotted during a church service in West Hollywood.

When asked if she was on holiday in the U.S, Omotola responded, saying, “No, we live here now.”

Uche Maduagwu reveals only actress checking up on Genevieve Nnaji

Months after veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji went offline amid reports of mental breakdown, controversial actor Uche Maduagwu dragged actresses in the movie industry for not checking up on her.

Uche, in a statement, hinted that only Tonto Dikeh stood out as he stated that Nollywood only spreads bad news about colleagues.

He wrote on Instagram:

“This is so unfair, no Nollywood actress check up on aunty Genevieve again, only Mama King allegedly does. Mama King thanks for always for looking out for our legendary queen.

"Nollywood only spread bad news of colleague if them hear new tori about Genevieve wey no pleasant now, them go spread am pass radio, with different poetic words of encouragement.”

