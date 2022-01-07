Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, is celebrating a man that got her career back on track, Mr Wale Olaleye

The actress said she lost all hopes at a point and relocated to the US, vowing never to return to the movie industry before she met the man

Toyin offered her heartfelt prayers to the man in a lengthy post and admitted that she cried while typing the words

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, is giving a massive shoutout to one of her benefactors, Mr Wale Olaleye that helped revive her career when she lost all hopes.

The movie star penned an emotional note on Instagram to the man and shared his photo to celebrate his birthday.

Toyin revealed that she had dark days at a point in her life that made her move to the US and vowed to be done with fame and everything that came with it.

The actress revealed that a friend linked her up with Mr Wale who advised her against abandoning her thriving career and insisted that she return to Nigeria.

She also made it known that Mr Wale got her a PR team, lawyer, and other stuff without collecting a dime from her.

Toyin mentioned the impact the man made when people were criticising her movie, The Ghost and the Tout.

She finally revealed that she wrote the epistle in tears.

Read her write up on Mr Wale below:

Reactions

Nigerians have sent birthday shout-outs to Mr Wale and commended him for the kind gesture towards Toyin Abraham.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sunmboadeoye:

"God bless you and yours Mr Wale. Your lineage will enjoy the unlimited Help of God @akanbitheduke."

Thescarletgomez:

"Wow angels do exist!!! Thank you sir and happy birthday @akanbitheduke."

Iamshaffybello:

"Thank you….for helping another soul."

Adorable_kwin_vicky_:

"If this how everyone had someone to tell them to keep pushing we won’t give up God we show us way."

Iamtemade:

"Awwwww this is soooo emotional, May God continue to uplift you sir."

AY Comedian comments on Toyin Abraham's humility

Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham was praised by fans and colleagues over how humble she is despite all she has achieved in the entertainment industry.

Popular comedian AY revealed how the actress constantly embarrassed him in different places.

AY noted that Toyin who was on her knees at the moment he was talking knelt to greet him like he is more than who he is.

