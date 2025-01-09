Actor Jerry Amilo, in a new video, has addressed people tagging his recent comment about infidelity in marriage to Yul and May Edochie

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Jerry Amilo, in a viral video, condemned married women who leave their husbands due to cheating

In a new video, Jerry Amilo, who expressed his respect for May Edochie, stated that his previous message on infidelity was for every woman

Veteran actor Jerry Amilo has cleared the air on the speculations and assumptions his recent message about infidelity in marriages has caused on social media.

Recall that Amilo, who lost his daughter in October 2024, made headlines with his controversial message to women who leave their marriages because of cheating.

In the viral video, Jerry spoke about a particular woman who, despite walking away from her marriage of 18 years over infidelity, ended up engaging in extramarital affairs with married men.

His comment sparked reactions, with some netizens speculating that his message was targeted at May Edochie, who separated from her husband, actor Yul Edochie, following his second union with actress Judy Austin during their nearly two-decade-long marriage.

Jerry Amilo clears the air

In a new video, Jerry Amilo dismissed claims that his statement was directed at the Edochies, slamming fans over their habit of creating drama where none exists.

Amilo criticised what he described as a toxic culture of linking general comments to specific individuals, slamming fans for deliberately fueling dramas among celebrities in the entertainment industry.

The actor expressed his respect for May and stated that he was less concerned about what happened in her union with Yul.

He further maintained that cheating should not warrant the dissolution of a marriage, stressing that women who leave their homes over infidelity often end up worse off.

In a caption of the video, Jerry Amilo wrote,

"Straight and Raw, Use your discretion Stop twisting the truth."

Watch Jerry Amilo's video as he clears the air on his advice to women about infidelity in marriages below:

People react to Jerry Amilo's new video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed that actor's comment, read them below:

adazandband:

"So on point It's actually becoming so annoying how some fans just come online to create unnecessary trouble between entertainers. Let's be wise."

spytec_cctv:

"A person who wears d shoes, knows where it pinches..... A message to married women, please do not stay in a marriage for the sake of marital status, but be in a marriage where u are happy and valued."

emeraldempires69:

"I love an d respect you don baba J especially for the wisdom you possess and proffer."

benetscot:

"When ur wife cheats on you , make sure u stay and Pray for her, no marriage is perfect. She will change."

ezeh_decent:

"Oga and advice juju hoestin she left her marriage to come and destroy another persons marriage."

Jerry Amilo speaks about controversial post

In another news on Legit.ng, the actor addressed those who attacked him for revealing Junior Pope's remains.

Recall that Pope passed away after he was involved in a tragic marine accident.

In a viral video, Jerry Amilo highlighted the situations around the contentious clip he shared.

