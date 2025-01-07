Nigerian actor Jerry Amilo has shared a video online that has now garnered tons of reactions from social media users

The actor, who lost his daughter in October 2024 condemned married women who leave their husbands due to cheating

He further blasted them for leaving their marriage to date other married men, while sharing his conclusion about them

Jerry Amilo, a Nigerian actor has triggered online users after he shared a post about women who leave their husbands because of cheating.

In a new video shared by the Veteran actor, he rebuked Nigerian women who leave their husbands with over two kids and about 18 years in marriage all because cheated on them.

Actor Jerry Amilo trashes married women who leave their cheating husbands. Credit: @kingjerryamilo

Source: Instagram

Jerry added that when this happens, the same woman who left her cheating husband returns to sleeping with other remarried men because younger men run from responsibilities.

Amilo on married women

Amilo, who lost his daughter a couple of months ago, went on to state that the husband will then decide to marry a younger lady—a move that will annoy his former wife. He, however, noted that the wife in question should not dare take offence because when she was much younger and single, she was also busy sleeping around with married men, who gave her money in return.

Jerry advised women to think deeply before making 'irrational' moves, as they would ultimately lose the game.

Watch the full clip here:

Many react to Jerry Amilo's video

Read some reactions below:

@veronnie_p:

"See you people should be sitting your daughters, sisters,mothers and all the women in ur family down and be giving them these advice, stop coming online and be causing a nuisance please."

@itschyna_____:

"Oga do the one way concern u."

@alhaji2993:

"If I happens to be the man he should continue with his life and quickly get married move on with his life but is going to be difficult for the woman to get married again but the man make sure that whoever is getting married to will be there for his children and as well the family period."

@miss_vheevz:

"Leave women alone to make their choices!! They aren’t kids. Mind the business that pays you."

@_mizkay_:

"It’s always coming from men like him 😂😂😂😂😂."

@bella___chi:

"Will he leave his wife if she cheats? Because if you can’t take something, you have no right to come and tell a group of people to take it."

@ihuomapaulambakwe:

"I'm leaving because of my life, STD is everywhere ooo...not because of trust."

@chi_beke_chi:

"This mumu man wey dey talk lik who teeth fall off."

Jerry Amilo speaks about controversial post

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, popular Nigerian actor Jerry Amilo addressed those who attacked him for revealing Junior Pope's remains online.

Recall that the young, vibrant actor gave up the ghost after he was involved in a tragic marine accident.

In a new video making the rounds online, Jerry Amilo highlighted the situations around the contentious clip he shared.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng