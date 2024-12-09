Skit maker Taaooma has resumed attending parties and functions after she welcomed her first baby a few weeks days ago

The content creator had shared a video of her little child as she cuddled her baby in her hands while hiding the baby's face

Fans were happy to see the skit maker as they congratulated her and shared their observation about her dress sense

Popular Nigerian skit maker and comedian Taaooma, professionally known as Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, looked happy to resume her social life weeks after becoming a mother.

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator had welcomed her first baby with her husband, Abula.

In a video making the rounds, she was part of the celebrities, who attended Funke Akindele's, Everybody Loves Jenifa premiere.

Taaooma dances as she flaunts body

In the recording, the latest mother was happy to have stepped out for the first time. She was dancing happily on the red carpet.

The content creator, who was criticised at by a man, wore a brown jacket and trouser and covered her hair with a black scarf.

A few people, who noticed her presence at the event, shouted congratulations to her as she blushed while responding to their greetings.

What fans said about Taaooma's new look

Reactions have trailed the new look of the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@fynestnation:

"Na tear rubber."

@oluwabusayomiharike:

"Tear rubber yummy mummy indeed."

@everything_candy21:

"Yummy mummy."

@ziechatladi:

"Why is she always dressed stup1d."

@omot2016:

"Nothing concern tao with wig."

@deejah6ix9ine:

"Humble and beautiful."

@everything_candy21:

"Good to see her again."

@abdulslam_wuraola:

"Love that she is now a happy mother. Congratulations to her again."

