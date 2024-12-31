Mabel Makun, comedian AY's former wife, has shared her 2024 experience and all she passed through

In a lengthy post on her Instagram post, she grieved about her late mother and the efforts she put in to keep her alive

Fans were sad about her post and sympathised with her as they sent messages in the comment section

Foremost interior designer, Mabel Makun, has recounted the ordeal she passed through in 2024 as the year gradually comes to an end.

Legit.ng had reported that Medlin boss, had shared a video to show how Makun broke down while she was burying her late mother.

In the lengthy message shared by the mother of two, she disclosed that she was ready to give up all to keep her late mother alive.

However, the doctors had reached their limits. Mabel added that she was teary when she couldn't hear the voice of her most treasurable gift again.

She also said that her mother fought a good fight, and she would remain the strongest woman she has ever known.

Mabel speaks bout 2024

In her post, the interior designer noted that 2024 was filled with roadblocks, challenges, and trials that pushed her to her limit.

At a point, she was ready to give up and her heart was broken. Mabel shared her plans for 2025 and promised herself that she was going to stay focused without allowing distractions.

Recall that Mabel buried her mother, and video of the ceremony surfaced online. Many were impressed that her former husband was also in attendance.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Mabel's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the interior designer. Here are some of the comments below:

@ufuomamcdermott:

"May she rest peacefully in the Lord’s bossom."

@omonioboli:

"God is with you Mabel. May her soul rest in peace and may you and the family be comforted."

@chris_okagbue:

"Rest on mama. My condolences dear."

@iyaboojofespris:

"May her soul continue to rest in perfect peace."

@adakarl1:

"This hurts , pls may God console you sis. Stay strong."

@misseijay:

"May her will rest in peace. Accept ny condolences."

@cutemisianoskincare:

"May her soul continue to rest in peace."

Mabel's marriage to AY crashes

Legit.ng had reported that news about comedian AY and his wife, Mabel's marriage, crashing surfaced online.

Anonymous news blogger Gistlover made some allegations about the comedian and stated that it was the cause of the collapse of the union.

It was stated that the interior designer left her matrimonial home following her husband's infidelity.

