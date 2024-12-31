Medlin boss, friend of Mabel Makun has shared a post after Mabel buried her mother, she recounted some of the things the aged woman passed through

In her post, she also shared a video of how Mabel broke down and was unconsolable during the ceremony

The clip sparked reactions from fans of the interior designer, who tried to comfort her about her loss

Mabel Makun, the estranged wife of comedian Ayo Makun, couldn't conceal her emotions when she was burying her mother.

Legit.ng had reported that the interior designer had buried her mother, as her ex-husband shared pictures from the ceremony.

Fans sympathise with Mabel Makun. Photo credit@realmabelmidas

Source: Instagram

While trying to console her friends, Mimi Yina, popularly known as Medlin boss, shared a video of Mabel when she broke down during the ceremony.

She disclosed that the woman, who ended her marriage, once told her that she cannot function without her mother. Medlin boss noted that Mabel's mother was her backbone and prayer warrior.

The fashion designer recalled how Mabel asked who would be praying for her after her mother died.

Medlin Boss recounts late woman's ordeal

In the caption of the post, Medlin boss shared how the deceased battled for life at the hospital when she was sick a few years ago.

She noted that there was a time that she was in coma, but God brought her back. She called the late woman a fighter, and that she fought so hard to stay with her children.

Medlin boss mentioned that if money could keep the deceased alive, Mabel would have spared no cost to bring her back.

The fashion icon further added that it's been years that Mabel has been giving her all for her mother.

See the post here:

What fans said about Mabel's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Mabel breaking down at her mother's burial. Here are some of the comment below:

@theonlychigul:

"God bless you for being there for her."

@officialryannejohn:

"A mother is Irreplaceable. Mabel’s Tears are Prayers too. I pray God console her and the entire family. May she find the consolation she needs at this point."

@irapyk_stitches:

"Rip."

@linnbek:

"Is well rest easy ma."

@amina9249:

"It's well, may the Lord strengthen Mabel Amen."

@blessed_unique2:

"Who is cutting onions🥹the pain is unexplainable 🥹I almost ran mad when I lost my granny who is more closer to me than my mum 🥹during her funeral I was indoor all through the pain doesn’t fade you just act strong to avoid depression."

@pritheeann:

"A mother ca not be replaced.Today marks it 5 years my mum said Goodbye ."

@onwa4realjc:

"Let God console her and family."

@shadymercy:

"The Lord will strengthen your family. No one can replace a mother's love. I feel your pain."

@girl_like_gwenn:

"May God grant her family the fortitude to bear this huge loss.. @medlinboss thanks for standing and supporting those you love."

Lola Alao loses mother

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had lost her aged mother.

She announced the news in some posts on Instagram and shared pictures of her late mother.

Condolence messages poured in and many sympathised with her.

