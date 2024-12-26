The Ooni of Ife’s former wife Queen Naomi’s mother broke down in tears in a trending video online

Recall that Naomi, the owner of Agidigbo FM, Mr Hamzat Oriyomi, and the Principal of Islamic School, Bashorun, Mr Abdullahi Fasasi, were arrested following the unfortunate stampede

In a new clip, Naomi's mother pleaded with the public and the police to please release her daughter as she was only trying to help

The case between the Police and Ooni of Ife’s former wife, Queen Naomi, has attracted considerable attention in cyberspace.

In a new video that caught the eye of many, Naomi's mother was seen crying and pleading for help with her daughter's release.

She stated that Naomi has been organizing the fun fair for over 10 years, and all she does is try to help the children. Her mother, totally devastated, noted that Silekunola was innocent and that the public should help her.

Naomi's mum's clip has generated online reactions as fan share their thoughts in the comments.

It will be recalled that the prophetess was one of those arrested following the stampede that claimed lives in Ibadan after she organised a Christmas funfair for children.

Nigerians react to Naomi's mum's clip

Read some reactions below:

@rtgcasinobonus:

"To be fair…after hearing the details of this case. The children’s parent should be charged to court."

@botellascubesdrinks:

"May our kindness not put us in trouble in Jesus name."

@jacksonchristianah:

"Would there have been stampede at the venue if the government hasn't subjected it citizens to hunger."

@wealth044:

"Her arrest is very wrong. All shades of wrong."

@butter_and_creamdelight:

"Omo this country just get as e be...It's really unfair."

@gq_omooba:

"Her arrest is so wrong."

@dahcoochiehub:

"May our good not turn to b’ad. But why are the Nigeria police holding this lady? 😢😢."

@everywomansecret:

"Government definitely have something else against her."

Queen Naomi’s Sister Simi Cries Out

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the Ooni of Ife's former wife Queen Naomi’s sister, Simi Oluwaseyi, broke her online silence.

In a lengthy note, the young lady lamented about the treatment her sister had faced at the hands of law enforcement after the Ibadan stampede.

Simi claimed her sister was being treated like a terrorist in court as she recounted what had taken place.

