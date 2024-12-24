Gideon Okeke has not rested after calling out his senior colleague, Jim Iyke over what happened to him at his movie location

The actor had claimed that he sustained injuries while working on Iyke's movie location, and he decided to speak up

In a new post, he shared a video evidence as he carpeted the people calling him for speaking up

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, seemed not yet done about the allegation made against his senior colleague, James Ikechukwu Esomugha, aka Jim Iyke over what happened while they were shooting a movie.

Legit.ng had reported that Okeke had continued calling out Iyke and shared what happened on his movie set.

Fans react to Gideon Okeke'svideo. Photo credit@gideonokeke.ng/@jim.iyke

Source: Instagram

In a new post, Okeke shared a video evidence of how he sustained the injuries that made him cry out.

In the recording, thick smoke was coming out from a room after a loud sound as if a gun was fired. Okeke was heard crying out in pain, and someone asked what happened to him.

Gideon Okeke replies critics

In the post, Okeke asked what Jim Iyke will do if what happened to him had happened to him on another person's movie set.

Okeke called Iyke a small boy and alleged that actors were the one maiming other actors.

The movie star, who welcomed his second child his years ago, addressed critics of his post and stated that he waited for three months and none of them knew what had happened.

He disclosed that he went back to complete his work while still nursing his wounds.

See the post here:

What fans said about Gideon Okeke's post

Reactions have trailed the post shared by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@msjaniee:

"So so sorry this happened to you, I pray for complete healing and that you get the compensation you deserve. Stay Safe Ogidi."

@jblazeroyalty:

"Omg."

@shimmergoddesss:

"Real gun on set ? Ha!."

@eccentricrebel:

"Omg Gideon I'm so sorry you went through this, what are you going to do now? Is there a way you can reach out to his people?"

@hsmskincare:

"Wait is that a real gun."

@thereal_sparkle:

"Haaa my God."

@noah_faithc76:

"Ak45."

@dansegun:

"Can you please tell us the full story @gideonokeke.ng and was that a real gunshot?"

@annie.basil:

"Na movie be this abi na wetin, I no understand again."

@ifunanya_orjii:

"Ahhhh this shouldn’t be taken lightly. The production company should have taken it upon themselves to cater for you after the injury. Let’s call a spade a spade please and leave sentiment aside. If they had done the needful this wouldn’t have happened in the first place. Accountability is a serious problem in Nigeria."

Jim Iyke speaks about failed marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the veteran actor had granted an interview and opened up about his failed marriage to his Caucasian ex-wife.

According to him, things turned south after he lost his mum, and he had no choice but to be strong.

Jim Iyke also added that he turned all his attention to his son after losing his dear mum, and his wife could not cope.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng