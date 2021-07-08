Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, has become a father the second time and he took to social media to announce the good news

The movie star who is clearly ecstatic about the latest addition to his life shared lovely maternity photos of his wife with their first son

The actor who praised his wife endlessly in the Instagram post also shared the names of his newborn son

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Popular Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, is in a celebratory mood as he recently welcomed his second son with his beautiful wife, Dera.

The excited new father took to his Instagram page to announce as well as praise his wife for his little bundle of joy.

Gideon Okeke appreciates his wife as he welcomes second son Photo credit: @gideonokeke.ng

Source: Instagram

God blessed me by you

The actor shared the beautiful maternity photos his wife took with their first son before the arrival of the newborn.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He described his wife as the custodian of his legacy and expressed how much she has been used by God to bless him.

Okeke touched on the importance of rising with a great partner in any journey and thanked his wife for being a great one.

In the same breath, the movie star also announced the names of his newborn son.

He wrote:

"MAMA BEAR...DERA! Cheers to the Custodian of My Legacy. Cheers to the nurturer of My seeds. Cheers to My Love assignment. Wherever one is headed, the destination is as good as the person you’re riding shotgun with. God has blessed Me by You. I’m humbled as we welcome: AUGUST ‘KAOBI OKEKE. Thank You DERA. Welcome BACK!!! But this country nor fit you at all, very very at all at all o. But we Move."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Check out the post below:

Nigerians congratulate the Okeke's

As expected, congratulatory messages rolled in for the actor, read some comments below:

Quineromosele82:

"Hearty congratulations."

Sunkanmi_omobolanle:

"Congrats, brotherly."

Captaindegzy:

"Congratulations brother and ma’am."

Allen_i.p:

"Congratulations!! You are blessed beyond measure!!!"

Mocmadu:

"Congratulations to you and yours."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Uche Ogbodo welcomes baby girl

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo and her partner, Bobby Maris, finally welcomed their bunny to the world on Tuesday, June 8.

The movie star excitedly made the announcement to fans on colleagues via her official Instagram account.

In the caption, the now mum of two expressed her excitement and revealed that the pregnancy was an excellently fulfilling one for her.

Source: Legit