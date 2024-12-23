Actor Gideon Okeke has continued to call out his colleague Jim Iyke and accused him of endangering his life on set

He recalled how the late actor Junior Pope drowned in a river while shooting a movie and Gideon said he would be an ambassador for safety in Nollywood

Gideon said that Jim Iyke is on the run and he called on the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to look into the issue

Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke has lamented about how his colleague James Ikechukwu Esomugha, aka Jim Iyke, has case to answer on safety of actors on his movie set.

According to Gideon, he was a victim of an incident on Jim Iyke's set that caused him to have two stitches on his body. He said it took him three months to heal.

He called on the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Producers Guild of Nigeria (PGN), and Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) to look into the issue.

The movie star said Jim is a pig who wants him to roll in the mud with him but he (Gideon) is a big dog. He added that it was time for actors to get insured and he used the death of his colleague Pope Odonwodo aka Junior Pope, who drowned in Anam River, Anambra state, as an example.

Gideon Okeke speaks on AGN, Junior Pope

Gideon recalled when Junior Pope died in April 2024 and AGN set up a 13-man panel to look into safety in Nollywood. He said the committee, led by actor Emeka Ike, had him (Gideon) as the youngest member.

He wondered why he had to be hurt on Jim Iyke's movie set but probably it was for a reason. The movie star added that he would be a poster boy for safety in the movie industry and noted that Jim Iyke is still on the run.

Reactions as Gideon Okeke slams Jim Iyke

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Gideon Okeke calls oout Jim Iyke below:

@sari_supergal:

"Thank you for raising this subject again. Too many needless deaths and injuries. As a society also we all need to take our safety seriously. We just do not seem to care about human life; but create it we cannot! We stand with you."

@emekaikeofficial:

"Your contributions to the committee, was unassumably huge bro."

@sari_supergal:

"We need to rid our society of this nonsense "its not my portion' nonsense. Does that mean we should be careless and ignore safety risks at the workplace or even in our homes, at events, etc? This is sheer ignorance and an ain't to the intelligence God gave us as human beings when he gave us dominion over the earth. Haba!"

@adaugogolden:

"You are well protected by the Almighty. You mean a lot to us and we won’t trade you for another."

@preye_seth_koya:

"Someone is talking about how he got hurt on set and some other person is talking about celebrate that doesn’t know or acknowledge you, like how did we get here? Ignoring the hurt and focusing on something irrelevant? It’s well."

Gideon Okeke continues to drag Jim Iyke

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gideon had finally shared the issue he has with his senior colleague, Jim Iyke in a new post after first calling him out.

Even before stating what happened, he continued dragging him and called him some unprintable names.

Despite explaining his side of the story, fans were still confused about the reason he started the online feud.

