Fuji artist Saheed Osupa has been captured at a place where he had a disagreement with some individual

The singer pursued the person from a compound with a bottle in his hand while his aides were trying to caution him

The video sparked reactions among fans, who shared their opinion about his behaviour and what might have caused it

Some fans and music lovers have frowned at a video of veteran Fuji artist Akorede Babatunde Okunola, professionally known as Saheed Osupa, and what he attempted to do at an event.

The music star, who graduated last year, was seen with a bottle pursuing an individual, who had offended him.

Saheed Osupa deals with critic. Photo credit@kingsaheed osupa

Source: Instagram

In the recording, he came out hastily from a building with a bottle in his hand and was speaking angrily as he tried to break the bottle on the head of the person, who had offended him.

People cautions Osupa

People around him tried to caution the Fuji Template crooner when they noticed that he picked a bottle which still had drink in it.

However, the singer didn't listen to them, but pursued his offender. The philanthropist continued and joined the crowd that was already gathered at the place because the person he was pursuing had joined the crowd.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Saheed Osupa's action

Here are some of the comments made about the singer's action below:

@legithardiza001:

"Naija not for the weak."

@kizo017:

"Nr fear, use am."

@liker_za_ng:

"Tout always tout."

@rukie5003:

"The person ask am how many months be hin belle nah y e vex."

@b_happydae4you:

"He no hear anything!."

@steve_travel_films:

"Agbero don too stress am b that ooo."

@heisjayd:

"Agege and Ikotun boys."

@softman_0101:

"Who make baba vex."

@chiefvalentino1:

"Who won break bottle no dh hold am tay. He no Sabi."

Source: Legit.ng