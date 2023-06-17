Popular Nigerian Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, has joined other well-wishers to show love to veteran actress, Iya Gbonkan

In a video making the rounds, the music star pledged N300,000 to the completion of the movie star’s house

The viral video raised a series of interesting reactions on social media with many fans praising the singer

Much loved Nigerian Fuji musician, Saheed Osupa, is now making headlines after donating money to actress Margaret Bandele Olayinka aka Iya Gbonkan.

Recall that an Ibadan-based pastor, Gabriel Agbala, started a crowdfunding campaign for the actress to enable her complete the building of her house and she received a lot of help from kind Nigerians.

Fuji star, Saheed Osupa, also donated to the cause going by a video trending on social media.

Fans praise Saheed Osupa as he donates N300k to Iya Gbonkan. Photos: Agbala Gabriel Global PAGE, @kingsaheedosupa / IG.

Source: Facebook

Pastor Gabriel had put a call through to the musician and recorded the whole conversation on his Facebook live. The Fuji maestro promised to donate N300,000 to Iya Gbonkan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The movie star was seen beaming with smiles after the singer pledged to give her some money and she showed her appreciation and excitement.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Saheed Osupa donates N300,000 to Iya Gbonkan

The news of Saheed Osupa’s generosity to Iya Gbonkan soon spread on social media and it got many fans talking. Read some of their comments below:

tastygoodnessdrinks:

“This is a Pastor.”

mumsaffection:

“Mama is looking beautiful more❤️❤️❤️.”

charlocomedy':

“God bless everyone that bless this woman.”

royalsifnaturals_skincare:

“Awww God bless him.”

real_king_omistar:

“Fuji savior .”

aliyahnails_concept:

“Thank you so much sirand congratulations to mama .”

temmyofficial2014:

“Congratulations mama.”

Saheed Osupa reacts to Burna Boy praising him

Veteran Fuji singer Saheed Osupa has finally reacted to the trending video of Burna Boy hailing his music prowess.

Osupa took to his Instagram page to share the viral video as he appreciated the Grammy winning artiste for his compliments and urged him and others to keep pushing Afrobeats forward.

He also seemed to accept the new name of 'Yoruba Wutang' that Burna Boy had given him. Osupa's reaction had fans talking on social media.

Source: Legit.ng