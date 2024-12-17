Faithia Williams has made a video amid report that her colleague Funke Akindele was no longer following her

The two had unfollowed each other and fans have been wondering what might be wrong since they were not fighting before

In her reacting, she threw a shade, but fans were not happy with it as they shared their view about the recording

Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams, seemed unhappy with what was going on between her and her colleague, Funke Akindele, going by a video that surfaced online.

Akindele had reportedly unfollowed Williams, and no one could give an explanation to what was happening between the two.

In a video making the rounds online, the mother of three was seen ranting about being blocked. She said if the person blocked her on earth, she cannot be blocked in heaven.

Faithia Williams says blocker was not God

Part of the video captured the moment Williams asked if the person that blocked was God, whom she worships.

The movie star also mentioned that God has not blocked her, and noted that the God still answers her prayers.

Though Williams didn't mention any names, however, fans are speculating that she was referring to the actress, who just broke two new records with Everyone love Jenifa at the cinema.

How fans reacted to Williams' video

Netizens reacted to the video of Williams speaking about being blocked on social media. Here are some of the comments below:

@francisca_harry:

"The number of people I have blocked. I too love that feature."

@official_sophierich:

"What’s all these now."

@teeroczy:

"Eh take it easy."

@animashunbeauty:

"Toor, Alaye no go even reply."

@topsy30:

"If she blocked you, move on now. Why do people like drama bayii. Very unnecessary disturbance."

@diamondprincesss01:

"This is so unnecessary."

@jennythrills:

"So blocking someone is now a problem if she block you dey na all this people and wahala."

@iamkbobo:

"But seriously if this is true, do we need to be aware of it, block her back and move on, like u both."

@sammy_tha_voice:

"Fathia abeg u no suppose do video I respect u pass all this one."

@iam_oluwabori:

"Collect the block in peace nau and block her back. Which one be our own?"

Funke Akindele renews friendship with Eniola Badmus

Legit.ng had reported that Akindele and her colleague, Badmus, had decided to put their feud behind them and renew their friendship.

The two were said not to be in talking terms and even shunned each other's celebration.

However, in a post made by Badmus, she declared herself her woman crush Wednesday and Akindele reacted to it. They both exchanged playful banters online.

