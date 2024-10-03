Funke Akindele and her colleague Eniola Badmus who were once at logger heads with each other have thrown banter online

Badmus had shared a post and said she was her woman crush Wednesday, Akindele took to the comment section to react to it

Fans also reacted to the exchange between the two actresses as they shared their opinion about their friendship

It seemed all is now well with the relationship between two former besties, Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus.

There has been rumour that the two actresses were no longer in good terms with each other because Akindele didn't acknowledge or celebrate Badmus on her 20 years on stage.

Funke Akindele and Eniola Badmus entertain fans online. Photo credit@eniolabadmus/@funkejenfaakindele

In a post made by Badmus, she shared her picture and named herself woman crush Wednesday.

Akindele reacted under the post and teased her colleague. She said Badmus was not looking like chocolate or amala.

Badmus laughed over it with several emojis.

Funke Akindele calls Badmus to fight

Not done with her comment, the high grossing actress made another one, she called Badmus the president's daughter and challenged her to a fight in her house. She stated that Badmus should come over to beat her at home.

In her response to the reaction, Eniola Badmus said she was coming and added that Akindele should wait.

See the post here:

Reactions trail Eniola, Akindele's banter

Legit.ng captured the reactions of fans to Eniola Badmus and Funke Akindele's banter. Here are some of the comments below:

@sirluwe:

"Aunty funke walahi i love both of you."

@motunrayoadunfe1:

"May God continue to keep you guys."

@empire_temmy:

"Aunty funke I hope Omo ghetto spirit still Dey to fight.'

@just_toks:

"Looking beautiful always. Peace and love from here Ooo."

@akandesystem237:

"Funkejenifaakindele I love your relationship with eniola_badmus I’m glad both are back together."

@joy_mhzpower:

"Glad you ended your fight. Happiness always."

@restassured_1:

"funkejenifaakindele ma Incase you need someone that will separate the fight please I am available. A glass of wine won't be bad ma."

@its__aabii:

"hunger."

Eniola Badmus blows hot over rumour

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress had been forced to clear the air and give assurances of the relationship between her and bestie, Funke Akindele.

The actress in an Instagram post said it became necessary to speak up as she was sick and tired of people insinuating that their friendship has hit the rocks.

Eniola heaped accolades on the Omo Ghetto moviemaker and made it clear that nothing can come between the bond they share.

