Top Nollywood actresses Funke Akindele and Faithia Williams have raised questions about the relationship between them

Just recently, it was discovered that the movie stars had unfollowed each other on their Instagram pages

This discovery sparked a discussion online, with netizens wondering what could have happened between them

Nigerian actresses Funke Akindele and Faithia Williams are making headlines after unfollowing each other on social media.

Just recently, the movie stars started to trend after a look at their Instagram pages revealed that they were no longer on each other’s followers lists.

Funke Akindele and Faithia Williams were known as colleagues who occasionally supported each other’s craft, and the new development took some fans by surprise.

Fans react as Funke Akindele and Faithia Williams stop following each other on Instagram. Photos: @faithiawilliams, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

See a screenshot below:

Fans react to Funke Akindele and Faithia Williams’ relationship

After it was discovered that the Everybody Loves Jenifa star and Faithia Williams were no longer following each other on Instagram, netizens wondered if all was well between them. Some of them asked questions online.

Read some of their reactions below:

thatcutemuna:

“Everybody loves Jennifer but jennifer no love everybody 😂😂.”

revel4920:

“All my own is that , the movie Everybody loves Jennifer is interesting and it ten over ten minus nothing.”

Madjohny:

“Please how do you people notice these things 😩.”

damilolabilly:

“They weren't close friends from the start. Funke has caucus.”

jewel_collectionz:

“No distractions o everybody loves Jenifa.”

boluwatyfe_01:

“Monitoring spirit.”

_oyiza:

“The person responsible for MONITORING these celebrities, Can you monitor Nigeria economy too???????”

___sweetsophie:

“People that discover these things need to be questioned.”

Cassie_collections:

“Dem go dey alright.”

Risky_savagee:

“Faithia Too get pride like she’s a small god abeg funke did well.”

Biggirle2020:

“Funke want to turn herself to small god that she want everybody in the industry to worship, praise and kiss her a** ,and if they don’t , she will block the person in every aspect she can. SHE is a user with brain and hard work….😂😂.”

Talai290:

“Eeyah!!! And last year Fathia was moving from town to town doing meet and greet for Funke's movie and she was so happy celebrating her success. What could have happened???”

Lingeriebytemmy:

“Una shaaa want people to h@te on Lafunky. Iro le pa,she will continue to prosper.”

Funke Akindele's movie breaks record in UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that multi-award-winning actress Funke Akindele sold out the second screen for her film Everybody Loves Jenifa, which will be released in the UK on December 20, 2024.

Akindele shared the news on her Instagram page today, December 15, 2024, and thanked her fans immensely.

The energetic star claimed this is the first time a Nigerian film has had such a successful UK premiere.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng