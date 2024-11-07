Ebele Okaro has shared a video of how she stormed a location to shoot a movie despite not being in perfect health

In the clip, she was on a wheelchair and a cast was on one of her legs while a junior colleague was trying to attend to her

In the caption of her post, she noted that if there was no work, there will be no food

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ebele Okaro, is not enjoying the best of health right now as seen in a video shared on her social media page.

The movie star, who lost her husband recently, was in a wheelchair and one of her legs in a cast.

Ebele Okaro's video goes viral. Photo credit@ebelleokaro

Source: Instagram

She was being attended to by a junior colleague while on location.

Ebele shares her pain

In the recording, the actress shared her pain apart from the one she was experiencing on her leg which was on the cast.

According to the role interpreter, who marked Nigeria's independent in a unique way, she was pained with the way people call her name.

She said that her name was Ebele and not Ebere. She spelt it for her fans, as those who were present with her busted into laughter.

In the caption of her post, the veteran noted that if there was no work, there will be no food. She appreciated all the people, who have been helping her because of her state.

See the video here:

What fans said about Okaro's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@officialngoziezeh:

"Be strong Eby dearie."

@luckyoparah:

"Mother! ."

@georginaibeh:

"My mummy."

@esther_modella:

"She still sounds funny the thing dey body mama."

@annie.basil:

"My number one Queen Sosoliso."

@chichi_ngonadi:

" I so much love u mamaaa.

@trin.a2951:

"You're Sonia Uche 's actual mama @ebelleokaro."

@kingsoemmanuel:

"I call you the best mummy of Africa."

@rachaelyawa:

"Mother and Daughter ."

Idia Aisien breaks leg in three places

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had shared a sad news with her fans after taking a break from social media for a couple of months.

The movie star was involved in a serious accident, and she broke her leg in three places while she was on vacation.

She shared pictures of herself while she was hospitalised and recovering from the injuries that affected her leg.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng