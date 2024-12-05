Nollywood movie star Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the heartbreaking news about her friend and colleague Mercy Aigbe

Legit.ng reported that Mercy and her husband Kazim Adeoti's home was gutted by fire, but thankfully, no casualties were recorded

The mother-of-two went online to share a heartfelt post about the unfortunate event while sending love to her friend

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, have suffered an irreparable loss after their home, worth millions, was gutted by fire.

Upon hearing the sad news, Mercy Aigbe's friend, Iyabo Ojo, went online to sympathize with her and share a consolation post about the sad situation.

Iyabo Ojo dedicates a heartfelt post to Mercy Aigbe. @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Ojo affirmed that the situation was unfortunate but prayed to God for restoration, adding that she was happy that no lives were lost.

She captioned the post:

"My dear friend @realmercyaigbe & my humble brother @kazimadeoti I'm deeply sorry to hear about the devastating loss of your home. My heart goes out to you both during this challenging time. Please know that God is with you, and He will help you rebuild and create something even more beautiful. This loss is not the end but a new beginning."

See Iyabo Ojo's post below:

Watch the heartbreaking clip here:

Many react to Iyabo Ojo's post

Read some comments below:

@kazimadeoti:

"Thank you, my darling Sister. God bless you 🙏🥰."

@fon_othans_succeeded:

"Let me not type what’s on my mind."

@annuoluwapo_ni_mo_nje:

"God will replenish it in 100 folds👏."

@oyinlomodiamond:

"This is so heartbreaking😢."

@abebiaddey:

"Last year it was an accident and now this . God's protection in Jesus name."

@adorableechizzy:

"So it's true 😩was thinking is fake news as it's all over Facebook."

@dr.akin_oyedapo:

"This is very sad at this period, I sincerely 🙏 sympathise with u too."

Mercy Aigbe finally converts to Islam

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a video of Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe reintroducing herself to her new faith went viral on social media.

The video interview was done at a Ramadan event the actress hosted with her husband, which saw stars in attendance.

The video quickly went viral and sparked mixed reactions among internet users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng