Former beauty queen, Bianca Ojukwu has teased fans with a picture taken during her reign 36 years ago

In her post, she recalled how she was crowned that year and how it felt for her even after many years

Her post was greeted with admiration and praises from her fans, who gushed over the picture she shared

Bianca Ojukwu has taken her fans down memory lane and shared a picture she took when she was crowned a beauty queen 36 years ago.

The woman, who was recently named a minister in Nigeria also celebrated the memorable occasion as it clocked 36 years.

In her post, she recalled her feelings while waiting for the pageant organisers to announce the name of the winner.

Bianca Ojukwu shares picture

In the caption of her post, the former beauty queen disclosed that butterflies were fluttering in her stomach while she was waiting to hear the final outcome of the competition.

The woman embroiled in a lawsuit months ago stated that the competition ended in praise for her.

How fans reacted to Bianca's post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the former beauty queen. Here are some of the comments below:

@chiegealisigwe:

"You are a queen indeed."

@chommy_romeo:

"I remember how we all watched it on NTA then…. Congratulations because you’re still my beauty queen."

@levinahairclub:

"We remember."

@patriciaibee:

"Forever a Queen!"

@cysca001:

"And since 36 years you've continued to maintain the status of the most beautiful girl in nigeria, ma'am you are beautiful."

@odygato:

"Nwuye Ojukwu, Respect ma."

@janechuckwumah:

"Wow beautiful."

@dreunicenwangere:

"You look just like you did many years ago, so resplendent."

@ikponmwosaye:

You succeeded the beautiful outgoing queen Omasan Buwa. The also amazing and beautiful Miss Akwa Ibom Regina Askia finished as 1st runner's up."

