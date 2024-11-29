Toyin Abraham has shared an exciting post about how she got King Sunny Ade to feature in her new movie

The actress has been going on about her new movies "Alakada Bad and Boujee, and promoting it endlessly

In a new post, Toyin expressed that getting the fuji King on set is truly a dream come true for her

Nigerian movie star Toyin Abraham has shared exciting news with her fans concerning her new movie, Alakada.

The actress announced that Fuji Meastro King Sunny Ade will appear in her new movie, Alaka Bad and Boujee.

Toyin Abraham's dream finally comes true as she features KSA in the movie. Credit: @iamkingsunnyade, @toyin_abraham

The movie star noted that this has been a dream of hers, and despite the obstacles faced, she was able to pursue it with the encouragement of her husband.

Toyin Abraham wrote:

"A Cherished Dream Achieved: King Sunny Adé in Alakada Bad and Boujee. I’m thrilled to announce that my dream has come true! Despite initial doubts, my husband’s encouragement propelled me to pursue my dream relentlessly."

"Daddy wá, Sir King Sunny Adé, thank you for being part of this project! Your presence is a testament to your enduring legacy. May God continue to bless and elevate you."

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the news

Read some comments below:

@imie_____:

"Omo you have tired alot God bless your hustle ma This project will be the biggest yet ❤️ Happy birthday to me a prayer plea."

@adeolaawokoya:

"I love this woman! She’s always surprising me!! Do you know what it means to bring a lengend, a KING like sunny ade to come and shoot in your movie!!!!! Are you kidding me??!"

@eleluayoola:

"Omo, we are ready Bayi. 😍😍 Respect meets culture. Well done Omoluabi Tiwa. 😍😍."

@mrnollywoodng:

"Ground Breaking😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍."

@bnb_clothings:

"Yetunde oniro how you take convince Daddy 😂😂😂hope you no lie say your father na Donald Trump."

@apparatusextra:

"We never saw this coming at all, omo well done my world best 😍😍😍😍."

@chiefagbabiaka:

"Nah only World Best fit do am.....nobody can olohun. This is massive. KSA 🙌."

Toyin Abraham paid me N5m - Portable

Previously, Legit.ng reported that controversial Streetpop singer Portable joined Toyin Abraham on the set of her upcoming movie Alakada.

The behind-the-scene clip was shared online by Portable Zazu, and the caption he included in the post about how much he was paid to feature in the movie has got people talking.

In the trending clips, Portable was seen having a conversation with Yhemo Lee, who he revealed sent him N1m after threatening to steal his wife.

