A trending video of controversial Streetpop singer Portable joining Toyin Abraham on the set of her upcoming movie Alakada recently trended

The behind-the-scene clip was shared online by Portable Zazu, and the caption he included in the post about how much he was paid to feature in the movie has got people talking

In the trending clips, Portable was seen having a conversation with Yhemo Lee, who he revealed sent him N1m after threatening to steal his wife

Controversial Streetpop sensation Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has again shown why he is probably the most loved and equally disliked Nigerian celebrity.

A series of clips Zazu recently shared on his handle, in which he revealed that he is set to star in Toyin Abraham's upcoming movie, Alakada Reloaded, has gone viral.

Controversial singer Portable opens up about his role in Toyin Abraham's new movie after meeting Yhemo Lee on set. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@toyin_abraham

Portable revealed in his posts how much Toyin Abraham paid him to feature in the movie. While on set for the new film, Zazu met nightlife crooner Yhemo Lee.

Clips of Zazu and Yhemo Lee exchanging banters have stirred reactions online.

Portable threatens to kidnap Yhemo Lee's wife

After revealing that Toyin Abraham paid him N5m for a cameo role in her movie, Portable shared how much Yhemo Lee gave him after threatening him.

In some of the trending clips, Portable was heard threatening to kidnap Yhemo Lee's newly wedded wife, Thayour B.

Singer also confirmed that Yhemo Lee gave him a million naira after their funny exchanges on set.

Clips of Portable appeared on Toyin Abraham's upcoming movie set after the singer changed his demands for artists who plan to feature him in songs.

Below is Portable's post:

Portable to be on Alakada Reloaded, fans react

Netizens have started to share their thoughts after finding out that Portable is set to be in Toyin Abraham's new movie:

@official_bashtunz:

"Portable go release this movie online before Toyin Abraham release am."

@holarlotto01:

"No amount of money is small for portable eyes nah why I love the guy he will surely appreciate no matter what."

@evans.buks:

"Why is this guy trying so hard to create his own gang like 30bg."

@adeoluwadamilola_7:

"Portable will drag both of them before the years ends.You go hear… How much Una give me,na me make una film blow,Una use me blow,are you the star!!!?? Emi ni star,are you whining yourself."

@tabsvisual:

"No worry as she Don put portable we go watch ham no worry."

@lifeofbishop_:

"You can like this guy and hate this guy under 3 hours."

@lordrulez_olorunwa:

"I always respect your inbuilt wisdom “Ologo ni won ma n camera.”

@peeman1905:

"Portable get respect, but if u do anyhow u go collect."

@djreeves_uk8701:

"Yhemoleee remember it’s 50% if you want to future portable before him drag you."

Portable fights Billyque after Kenya show failed

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the controversial singer got in a fight with show promoter Billyque.

In a leaked chat, Portable had accused Billyque of teaming up with Sam Larry to destroy him and assault him physically.

Billyque reacted to the allegation and shared what truly happened against Portable's claims.

