Popular content creator Carter Efe has channelled his creativity into making a video for Spyro's new song

The singer and music producer delighted his devoted fans with a new song 'Stand By You' some time ago, and it went viral

Efe shared a new video that depicted Sypro's message in his new song but has received some backlash from netizens

Carter Efe, a Nigerian skit-maker, is getting knocks for repurposing singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, aka Spyro's new song, into video content.

Recall that Spyro recently released a new song 'Stand By You' for his fans, which has gone viral. Many have created different types of content with the song playing in the background, but Crater Efe took it further.

Carter Efe receives backlash over the video for Spyro's song. Credit: @carterefe, @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

He shot a skit video with a couple of other people, and he acted out Spyro's message in his song. Although the video received accolades, Efe has also received heavy criticism for always trying to do the most with other people's songs.

Watch the clip here:

Many will not forget in a hurry how he released a whole song or Wizkid and failed to get the recognition he desired from the music star.

Netizens react to Carter Efe's clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@veenasouth:

"This video sweet."

@evansdors:

"Na You Get Song, Your Own Too Much"

@ifeco_ventures:

"Many of us will turn to millionaires before December 😍."

@boysturnaa:

"How far relax oo you don dress well you still no calm down 😂😂😂."

@callme_monnyjay:

"Carter no get streeve at all ❤️😂."

@laughpillscomedy:

"Una go just dey make marriage hungry person😏."

@prettiest_kondia:

"Awww😒❤️‍🩹😭 make una continue you guys are actually good to go😫."

Cubana CP reacts as Carter Efe claims He's 22

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian skit maker, Carter Efe had a discussion with businessman and socialite Cubana Chiefpries.

In a video making the rounds, the comedian claimed he was just 22 and gave himself a few more years to become a billionaire.

Carter Efe’s disclosure, as well as Chiefpriest’s reaction to the information, drew a series of funny comments from Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng