Daniel Regha has shown his fans that he also tries as much as possible to keep fit, just as many of them do

In a new video, he shared the secret of his fitness with them and also showed them different ways he has been doing it

His post became a subject of laughter among fans as some of them advised him on what to do

Social media critic, Daniel Regha, has shared the secret of his fitness with his fans on social media.

The influencer, who recently reacted to Aliko Dangote's decision to reduce petrol price, shared a video across his social media platforms.

Daniel Regha gives fans update about his life. Photo credit@danielregha

Source: Instagram

According to him, it was his way of keeping fit.

Daniel Regha shares different poses

In the video, the critic started by running while recording his move. He also bent one of his legs as if he was ready to fight kung fu.

All his workout session were done in the bush and his fans reacted to the different acrobatics he showed off.

Recall that Regha likes giving updates about his life with his fans. A few weeks ago, he bragged about being a fast learner after showing off Michael Jackson's dance steps.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Regha's video

Netizens reacted to the post made by the critic. Here are some of the comments below:

@kenisloaded:

"Bro, na food you need oo."

@obi_teddy_promo_news:

"Person wen need food dey burn calories."

@win_kanan254:

"Oga u dey wear flip flops do exercise."

@onlybigray:

"I first think sayvna bandit."

@ibhawa_innocent:

"Daniel in the lion den."

@skidough_simba:

"Wetin be that first pose.You wan fight kung-fu?"

Daniel Regha reacts to Asake's song

Legit.ng had reported that the social critic had given a review of Asake's new song “Lungu Boy” where he featured his senior colleague Wizkid.

In a post on X, Regha said that the album was a bit one dimensional and some tracks had no business in the body of works.

He noted that Asake stepped out of his comfort zone by experimenting with new sound, which was laudable.

Source: Legit.ng