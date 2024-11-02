Nollywood actor Kunle Afolayan’s actress mother, Ayanladun Afolayan, has passed on to the dismay of fans

On November 2, 2024, the film star took to his official Instagram page to announce his mother’s demise at the age of 81

The sad news was met with emotional reactions from Kunle Afolayan’s numerous fans and colleagues

Nigerian actor Kunle Afolayan’s actress mother, Omoladun Ayanladun Afolayan, has died at the age of 81.

The filmmaker took to his official Instagram page in the early hours of November 2, 2024, to share the sad news of his mother’s demise.

Kunle Afolayan shared a series of photos showing some of the sweet times he shared with his late mother, including some photos of her and her grandchildren.

The Anikulapo filmmaker accompanied the photos with a caption explaining his grief. According to him, it is hard to accept his mother’s death, but she lived a good life. He also asked fans to pray for his mother.

In his words:

“It is hard to accept but she surely lived a good life👼 Our mother Maami Omoladun Ayanladun Afolayan has gone to rest. (1943-2024) She’s survived by children and grandchildren. Please put us in your prayers. Omo re a gbeyin gbogbo wa.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Kunle Afolayan’s mother dies

The news of Kunle Afolayan’s mother’s death raised the emotions of many fans. Several took to the actor’s comment section to join him in mourning her. Read what some of them had to say below:

deleodule_:

“Mama, good night. Kunle, accept my sincere condolence, the lord is your strength.”

Official_hybiekay:

“Haaa...Sweet Mother To all ❤️Keep resting Mama.”

Akejuteejay:

“Do accept my heartfelt condolences 🙏🏾 May God rest her soul 🙏🏾.”

Shinystarsouvenirs_ng:

“My condolences sir ,may her soul Rest In Peace 🙏.”

babieoluwa:

“Ahhh 😯 and I was thinking its was her birthday or something o very beautiful woman even in her youngis 😢may Allah grant her alijona fridau 🙏.”

iam_adesolavibes:

“May Almighty Allah forgive all her sin and grant her Aljana firidaus.”

Femiadebayosalami:

“Wao! My brother pls accept my condolences 🙏. So sorry omo'ya.”

chiomakpotha:

“My deepest condolences 🙏🏾.”

Ugezujugezu:

“Accept my heartfelt condolences my brother. May Chi Ukwu grant your family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

yinkaadeniji231:

“Sorry for this great loss Baami 🙏🙏 may her soul rest in perfect peace 🕊️.”

Toyin_abraham:

“Awwww🥹🥹 epele Egbon mi.”

Oyindamolasanni_:

“Jesus Christ 😮 OMG!!! This is so heartbreaking 😭… May her soul continue to rest in peace 🙏 May God also give you the fortitude to bear this huge loss😇😇😇 She sure lived a good life 💯.”

folukedaramolasalako:

“RIP to mama. Condolences.”

Kunle Afolayan's daughter shows moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Eyiyemi Afolayan left many talking over a video of her dancing to Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe.

Kunle Afolayan's daughter, in a clip, was seen singing the hit song word for word.

"Make your papa no see this one o," a netizen warned.

