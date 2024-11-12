Actress Sola Sobowale has opened up about her daughter's recent wedding as well as how she has been able to remain at the top of the movie industry

in an interview with Legit.ng, Sola Sobowale, who featured in the Anikulapo series, shared the reason she loved her profession

The actress, who described herself as a typical African woman, also listed other professions she might have attempted if she was not an actress

Popular Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale, in a recent interview with Legit.ng, spoke about her daughter's wedding, career and how she has remained at the top of her career despite taking a break from the movie industry.

Recall that Sola Sobowale made headlines a few weeks ago after she shared the good news about her daughter's marriage with her fans and colleagues.

Sola Sobowale describes herself as a typical African woman. Credit: solasobowale

Source: Instagram

The Anikulapo star, who appreciated God for the ceremony, also shared adorable pictures as people congratulated her.

Sola Sobowale speaks on her daughter's wedding

Speaking with Legit.ng, Sola Sobowale praised God for the success of her daughter's wedding.

She also appreciated her maker, fans, and the media for supporting her at the top of the movie industry despite taking a break from acting to parent her children.

Sobowale revealed she doesn't see herself in any other profession aside from acting as God ordained her to put smiles on people's faces.

"To God be the glory, I keep saying God ordained me for a particular purpose which is to put smiles on people's faces, I don't see myself doing another job than putting smiles on people's faces. If I am not going to be a doctor, I will be a preacher or a teacher or an entertainer. Everything I have touched I have been there. It God's grace and you people, you made me relevant because you are supporting me. I am just starting, the sky is my beginning," she said.

Sola Sobowale says she is an African woman

Expressing her love for the Yoruba culture and language, Sobowale described herself as a tree that can't be uprooted.

"The media can't spoil my name. I am a typical African woman, Yoruba, we have culture, we are colourful, we are are beautiful, I don't have to borrow another person's language. I want to showcase Nigeria in my own language and dialect. What God has planted no one can uproot; God planted me, and I can't be uprooted," she said.

Sola Sobowale features in Bollywood film

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sola Sobowale was featured in a Bollywood film from the producer of Namaste Wahala.

The announcement was made by her colleague, RMD, who shared lovely pictures taken on the set of the movie.

In the photos, Sobowale stood alongside other cast members while RMD sat down with Sobowale leaning on him.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng