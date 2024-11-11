A throwback video of actress Iyabo Ojo telling her daughter, Priscilla, the age she wanted her to get married has surfaced online

In the recording, she said she had Priscilla when he was just 23 and insisted she will not become an old woman before getting married

The clip generated reactions among fans in the comments section who were happy about Ojo's utterance

An old video showing a discussion between Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla, has warmed the hearts of fans after it surfaced online.

In the clip, the actress, who fought with social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, was heard telling Priscilla that she must be engaged by the time she turns 23.

Old video of Iyabo Ojo with daughter trends. Photo credit@iyaboojofespris/@juma_jux

Source: Instagram

Ojo also added that by 24, her daughter must be married and at 25 years, she must have her first child.

Iyabo Ojo advises daughter

In the recording, the movie star was also heard telling her daughter that she should not date any man that does not want to marry her.

Ojo also told the ladies in the same room with Priscilla the age they must marry and leave her house as well.

The role interpreter looked at another person and told the person to record all she was saying.

Recall that Priscilla recently got engaged to her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux. The movie star has been sharing video of how her daughter was treated at her lover's country.

See the video here:

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed the old video of Iyabo Ojo and her daughter. Here are some of the comments below:

@olamidayo001:

"There is power in the tongue. Here is another day for all mothers to know dt every of our words on our kids comes to pass. Let us all speak positivity in their lives."

@arewa011:

"Her last word. Any man that does not want to marry you don’t date him."

@mobnaturals:

"There’s truly power in the tongue and also what you desire, you tell God and you have it. Fakati!"

@eve_hairluxury:

"May God preserve that marriage and give them beautiful kids as they desire."

@angelbeautifulmakeover:

"I love the part any man that does not want to marry you pls don’t date him."

@_oyiza:

"Always Speak Positively into you life!!! I’m so happy for her. Her wish came true!"

@mobnaturals:

"This joy shall be permanent IJN."

@monicafriday1:

"Mama talk wetin she want for her Pikin , strangers dey cry."

Priscilla chills with in-laws

Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured how Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla, who is in Tanzania, was having a good time with her in-laws.

In the recording, she was sitting down with a teenage boy, and they were both looking at a phone.

The influencer also took out time to hype a little girl, who was dancing to Juma Jux's song that was playing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng