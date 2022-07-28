Veteran Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale opened up about her complete absence from Nollywood some years ago

The King of Boys actress during a chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said it was a sacrifice she made for her children

Sobowale recounted how she flew down to London and noticed that the motherly touch was missing in her children’s ways

Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale is ruling movie screens again these days, but this is coming years after she packed her bags and bid goodbye to stardom.

The actress was recently a guest on media personality Chude Jideonwo’s show, With Chude, and she had a lot to share about her journey.

Sola Sobowale spoke about abandoning Nollywood to raise her kids in London. Photo: @solasobowale

Explaining why she took a break from the movie industry some years ago, Sobowale said it was a sacrifice she made for her children.

The King of Boys star mentioned that she didn’t want her children to waste their time in Nigeria’s education system, and she decided to take them abroad.

According to her, she left the kids in London and returned to Nigeria where she had a thriving career as an actress.

However, on her second visit to the kids, Sobowale said she quickly realised that the motherly touch was missing in their ways, and that was when she took the decision to stay back and raise them.

The story took a good turn for the actress after the kids completed their education, and they told her to return to her day one passion.

