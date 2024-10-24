Actress Sola Sobowale has shared a good news with her fans about her daughter and also shared her feelings about the news

In her post online, she said that she was overwhelmed for gaining a son as her daughter was going to get married

Celebrities and fans took to the comments section to wish her well and congratulate her and her daughter

Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, is overjoyed that she will soon be a mother-in-law to a handsome son.

The fashionista shared a post with her fans and colleagues that her daughter was going to get married.

Sola Sobowale excited about her daughter's plan. Photo credit@solasobowale

In the post on her Instagram, she noted that her baby had found her forever person, and her heart was overwhelmed with joy.

Sola Sobowale shares pictures

She accompanied her short note with beautiful pre-wedding pictures of the couple, which were put in a collage.

The movie star, who bagged a doctorate degree years ago, stated that she had gained a son as she declared her love to them both.

How fans reacted to Sobowale's post

Legit.ng compiled some responses of fan to Sobowale's post. Here are some of the comment below:

@ihuomalindaejiofor:

"Awwww congratulations Mama."

@nancyisimeofficial:

"Yayyyy."

@tyoppy_1010:

"Congratulations Ma, please remember to dance (that dance you danced for Dunni in that movie oooo) o ma loud."

@iam_jennifermartins:

"Who is cutting Onions? this is beautiful, Congratulations Mummy."

@__moradeke:

"The real wedding party is about to be unleashed. Congratulations."

@clara_immigration:

"Now we are going to have the real wedding party. Congratulations mama."

@funkys.collections_:

"Congratulations ma."

@folagade_banks:

"Congratulations to the Family Ma."

@realomosexy:

"Congratulations ."

@maureen_solomon_okereke:

"Congratulations my Momma."

Sola Sobowale's daughter celebrates her

Legit.ng had reported that the actress's daughter staged a surprise private lunch for her dear mother on her 60th birthday.

The actress, who clocked 60 a few months ago, was shocked to see her family members dining with her.

She wore a lovely gown made with traditional aso oke with matching headgear to the venue of the event. Pictures from the ceremony were used to paint the social media read after the event.

