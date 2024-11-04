Sola Sobowale has shared the good news about her daughter's marriage with her fans in a post on Instagram

The movie star appreciated God for the ceremony as she congratulated the new couple on their wedding

She also shared some lovely pictures taken from the ceremony, as fans took to the comment section to congratulate her

Nollywood actress, Sola Sobowale, is now a proud mother-in-law to a wonderful son as the talented movie star announced that her daughter finally got married to her heartthrob.

Legit.ng had reported that Sobowlae had announced that her daughter was engaged. She shared the pre-wedding pictures of the couple.

Sola Sobowale appreciates God for her daughter. Photo credit@solasobowale

Source: Instagram

In a new post on social media, she shared pictures taken from the wedding ceremony as her colleagues and fans rejoiced with her over the good news.

Sola Sobowale congratulates the couple

In the caption of her post, Sola Sobowale mentioned that the wedding was already signed and sealed.

The role interpreter, who turned 60 last year, congratulated the couple as she also appreciated God for the ceremony.

Here is Sobowale's post:

What fans said about Sobowale's post

Reactions has trailed the wedding post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@princessuzan_:

"Congratulations sis, it is testimony we will continue to hear."

@kikkyz_collection:

"Praise God. Congratulations."

@officialtoyinadewale:

"Awwww congratulations my aunty, joy shall be with us in the name of Jesus Christ."

@iyaboojofespris:

"Congratulations mama."

@olabodebrown:

"Congratulations to the New couple. Their home is blessed in Jesus Name Amen."

@yemisiwada:

"To An Awesome God be All the Glory. Congrats to the couple and you ma’am. May they remain friends till the end of time, Amen."

@patienceozokwo:

"Congratulations my darling. May their home be blessed always."

@ayooladisu:

"Congratulations to the New couple. Their home is blessed in Jesus Name Amen ."

Sola Sobowale features in Bollywood film

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale had featured in another Bollywood film from the producer of Namaste Wahala.

The announcement was made by his colleague, RMD, who shared lovely pictures taken on the set of the flick which was premiere on May 3, 2024 nationwide on Netflix,

In the pictures, Sobowale was standing with other casts of the film while RMD was sitting down and Sobawale was resting on him.

