Relationship lawyer handling May Edochie and Yul's divorce case has defined the marital status of the Nollywood actor

In a post on social media, he noted that many people don't know the true marital status of the actor

His explanation sparked several comments among fans who are interested in the case as they shared their opinion

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Emeka Ugwuonye, the relationship lawyer handing the divorce suit of Nollywood actor Yul and his estranged wife, May Edochie, has lectured fans on the actor's current marital status.

Legit.ng had reported that May had dragged the movie star, to court and Ugwonye has been giving updates about their case on social media.

Lawyer lectures fans about Yul Edochie. Photo credit@yuledochie/@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

In his post, he noted that Edochie has just been married once, and he has just one wife, who is estranged from him.

Ugwuonye further stated that if he should ask people a simple question about Edochie's marital status, many will not get the answer.

Lawyer says Yul is cohabiting

While explaining, Ugwuonye mentioned that Yul was just cohabiting with another woman.

He called the woman, Yul's girlfriend. And added that any other description was wrong.

According to Ugwuonye, the actor might later get married to Judy Austin, but that can never happen while he was still married to May Edochie.

He added that until the marriage between May and Yul was dissolved, Judy will remain as girlfriend.

Recall that Yul had been parading Judy Austin as his wife, and sharing loved up moments on social media.

See the post here:

Reactions of fans to lawyer's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the lawyer. Here are some of the comments below:

@lonely.5926:

"Dem go feel it, after singathon u still remain girlfriend."

@chis__jeanny:

"Yul has not truly married Judy for real’ Judy manipulated him to lied that they’re married so May can get angry more leave yup for her alone and leave their mansion so she can moved in with her multiple 5kids from 3 different men."

@insatiable_ambitions:

"I said it! Unfortunately some people continue displaying their ignorance by continuing to contend that Yul and Judy are married. Their pretend social media marriage doesn't hold weight in the real world."

@mrs_hconteh:

"Exactly, Yul and Judy are funicating."

@elladera007:

"Meanwhile, Judy has attached the name "Yul Edochie" to her name on her social media pages. Obsession & delusion at its peak."

@okezibridget:

"God bless you sir, I know they are not married, my own opinion is that let the court do the needful, so everyone can rest."

@folukekuteyi:

"Thanks for clarifying sir."

@bebema567:

"Keep educating the educated illiterates in Nigeria."

@b_akomz:

"The divorce process is too long abeg."

@kays.3781:

"Explain to dem dat call dem husband and wife."

Lawyer shares Yul Edochie's nightmare

Legit.ng had reported that May Edochie's lawyer had stated reason Judy Austin's ex-husband's case against Yul Edochie will be the actor's nightmare.

The lawyer said Edochie was involved in a case of wife snatching and tagged him a home breaker in the suit that will be filed against him.

His argument about the case sparked reactions among fans, who took to the comment section to applaud him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng