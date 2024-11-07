Yul Edochie has shared a new video he made while he and his wife were leaving a hotel

In the caption of his post, he said he didn't know people were not happy with his several posts

He called his critics mad people as fans reacted to the post in the comment section

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has announced that he was not tired of showing off his second wife on social media, despite the backslashes he has been receiving.

Legit.ng had reported that Lincoln Edochie, Yul's brother, had granted an interview where he said that their father had advised that Yul should take his marriage off social media.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin resume online drama. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In his new post, he and Judy Austin were coming out of a hotel. They started recoding from the time they were in the lift till they got outside.

Yul Edochie taunts critics

In the caption of his post, he said that he didn't know that his constant social media display was making some people annoyed.

He abused them in Igbo by saying 'Ndi ala' which means mad people.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Yul's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the post. Here are some of the comments below:

@cindyclassy_:

"Always wearing rags and sponges."

@rejoicbest:

"Frm hotel to hotel."

@br_ight6140:

"Guy no be U get this app allow us rest pls."

@egp1958:

"I blame the may nation who keeps giving them attention. May's fans are not wise. They would focus on May and the businesses she supports and ignore these people. Let them live their lives because it appears they strive off negative publicity, negative energy and social media validation."

@bellajohn976:

"The two people that heaven and earth has rejected."

@capt.onole_:

"Best couples ever!."

@ritaaya:

"Love you both."

@bettywyne_:

"You carry person wife give am belle Dey form fuulishness up and down for gram…and your children Dey look you.God forbid bad thing."

@_iamnonye:

"Make una try buy better phone, this kind local quality video no fit pepper people."

@kindjoys:

"Lovely couple no doubt."

@lod_brian:

"Yes you are right. No one can tell a grown up man what to do. I support you sir. Please carry on. Do what pleases you sir. To hell with everyone."

@bogeyman204:

"This was a low blow man @yuledochie. And as for Judy continue to be used as Yuls pawn."

Yul Edochie replies brother Linc

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had made a post to react to people telling him to keep his marriage off social media.

His brother had said their father used to say marriage should be kept off social media while he was a guest on KOK Live.

In his post, he thrashed all the people giving him such advice, as he asked if they were buying him data.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng