Rita Edochie has shared what she thinks about Judy Austin's prayer for Yul Edochie and she described the actress as Delilah

The veteran film star said that there are some prayers that can't work no matter how Judy tries to pull down the skies

It will not be the first time that Rita Edochie would be tackling Judy, and her followers shared what they thought about the younger actress' prayers

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has made a cryptic post in response to Judy Austin's prayers for actor Yul Edochie.

Judy had prayed that anything that Yul puts his hand, he would be proper. She also said that anywhere he enters, he would find favour.

Rita described Judy as the biblical Delilah and a home wrecker. Hence, she advised her to sit in one place and enjoy what she has stolen temporarily. She added that regardless of how she prays for Yul, it won't work and she likened it to someone dialing a wrong number.

The veteran actress noted that God was not daft and He could differentiate the prayers made with a genuine heart and the ones made just to prove a point.

Recall that Judy and Yul's marriage has been faced with several controversies and Rita has always thrown her weight behind Yul's estranged first wife May Yul-Edochie.

See Rita Edochie's post below:

Reactions to Rita Edochie's post shading Judy

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Rita Edochie's post below:

@care4udoma:

"Deputy Jesus has spoken, knowing when God answers prayers... it's well ooh."

@judy_the_kpekus_giver:

"Seems like her prayers to Yul are working for May. The sooner she realizes that she will stop her nonsens_e prayers."

@nkysylvia3:

"The prayer is working against them because what is this, if restless is a person, it is that woman that ran away from her marriage to be hyping another woman's husband."

@blessingegbobawaye:

"Can you stop this and let God fight for May?"

Rita Edochie reacts to Judy's praises

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita had reacted to the viral video of Judy praising Yul Edochie.

The veteran movie star threw shade at Judy as she condemned her for being a second wife.

Rita Edochie's post drew a series of interesting reactions from social media users.

