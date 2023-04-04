Popular Nigerian actor and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan’s mother, Omoladun Afolayan, has clocked the milestone age of 80

The matriarch turned the new age on April 3, 2023, to the joy of her family, well-wishers, loved ones and fans

Taking to his official Instagram page, Kunle Afolayan shared a series of heartwarming photos of his mother as he wished her well on her big day

Popular Nigerian actor, Kunle Afolayan, has taken to social media to celebrate his mother, Omoladun Afolayan, as she clocks the milestone age of 80.

On April 3, 2023, the filmmaker took to his official Instagram page to announce his mother’s new age to the joy of many fans.

Kunle Afolayan posted a series of photos of his mother, some of them showing her as a young girl and others showing her surrounded by family.

Fans react as actor Kunle Afolayan's mother celebrates 80th birthday. Photos: @kunleafo

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the post, the filmmaker revealed that a big party will be thrown to celebrate his mother. Not stopping there, he also thanked God for his goodness and mercies in their lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He wrote:

“Maami, Omoladun Ayanladun Afolayan née Ogunrinde turned 80 years.

We thank God for his goodness and mercies so far Party loading .”

The actor also took to his Instagram stories to share more photos of his aged mother with him and her grandchildren.

See his post below:

Nigerians gush over Kunle Afolayan’s mother as she clocks 80

Shortly after the filmmaker posted lovely photos of his mother on her 80th birthday, a number of fans took to his comment section to gush over them and wish the celebrant well. Read what some of them had to say below:

adebayo.salami:

“Happy birthday to abiamo toto. Iya gangan, aya Adeyemi. May u continue to eat the fruits of your labour. Many more years by the special grace of almighty God.”

iamsmade:

“❤️ Happy Birthday mama.”

the_omokehinde:

“Funny how the kids look like grandma and grandpa at the same time.”

Adejokeewaedeyooba:

“Mothers ❤️ Almighty will keep them for us.”

officialadesanyatoyosi:

“Long life and prosperity to an amazing mother @kunleafo.”

amalatohsure:

“She is so beautiful may you see more years in good health and fulfillment. Happy birthday mama waaa.”

nomba_1:

“Happy birthday Grandma, longlife and prosperity in good health and wealth, more good things in Life and more of it to come .”

femiodugbemi:

“Happy birthday to mummy✨ God bless her with strength and much joy.”

Kunle Afolayan names his puppy Saro after Anikulapo movie

Nigerian movie maker and actor Kunle Afolayan put up a funny video of him with his foreign-breed dogs.

Kunle shared how his dog, Ayo, welcomed a puppy with another dog, Ire.

He went on to name the puppy Saro, which is the name of the lead character played by Kunle Remi in his movie title Anikulapo.

Source: Legit.ng