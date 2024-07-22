Video of Regina Daniels Dancing to Rema’s ’March Am ’Goes Viral: “No Go March Ur Hubby’s Head”
- A video of Regina Daniels vibing and dancing to Rema's new song, 'March Am' has been sighted online
- In the clip, she was in her bedroom dancing and shaking her waist to the viral music as she trampled on an invisible object
- Her demonstration and dance steps sparked reactions from fans in the comments sections who aired their views about it
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has joined the bandwagon of celebrities dancing and vibing to Divine Ikubor, aka, Rema's new song 'March Am'.
In the recording, the fashionista billionaire's wife was seen dancing and shaking her waist to the new music as she displayed some dance steps.
In the video, the mother of two was dancing in her bedroom as she tramples on an invisible object in demonstration to the song that was playing.
Regina Daniels sings joyfully
Obviously enjoying what she was doing, Daniels raised her voice as she sang Rema's song word for word.
The actress, who marked her son's birthday weeks ago, sparked reactions from fans in the comments section.
Below is the video:
How fans reacted to Regina Daniels' dancing video
Reactions have trailed the video of Regina Daniels dancing to Rema's song. Here are some of the comments below:
@ajesings:
"Don’t drive and listen to this song o."
@misschidel:
"So what should we do? Clap fr her or what?"
@ririnwaa:
"Na person wey chop bellyful go Dey happy."
@angie_authentic:
"Have you heard ozeba on headphones."
@gist_connect:
"As long as there is God in Heaven, you will never know shame in this new week, you will be divinely protected and catered for and No evil shall come near your dwelling."
@princesnanahawau:
"He belike say na only Regina dey happy for this country ,aww billionaire wife."
@_ulafala_:
"No go match your husband head o."
@maya_okocha:
"Na only Regina and few others happy for this country."
@slimzy.billionz:
"Na only she know wetin she Dey march."
@an_na_bella11:
"She’s such a beautiful happy soul. Person wey marry billionaire why she no go dey happy."
Regina Daniels features ex-lover in film
Legit.ng had reported that Daniels and her reported former lover, Somadina Adinma, recently starred in a movie.
The film 'My First Love' was produced by Regina, and the title caught people's attention, considering the rumours of their young relationship in the past.
The actress shared a snippet from the already-released flick and promised her fans and followers that they would enjoy it.
