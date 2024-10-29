Regina Daniels, in a live TikTok session, has opened up on how she met her husband and politician Ned Nwoko

The Nollywood actress, who said her mother and family members were initially against the marriage, also sent a message to ladies

Regina Daniels, who claimed to have up to twenty boyfriends before marrying Ned Nwoko, has ignited reactions with her comment

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is trending on social media after a recent live session on TikTok in which she spoke about meeting her husband and politician, Ned Nwoko.

Recall that Regina claimed her marriage with Ned was unexpected, causing outrage from her family members, including her mother and actress Rita Daniels, who was initially against her marriage to the 63-year-old politician.

In a trending video from her live session, Regina said that she met her husband, whom she finds cute when she accompanied someone to visit her boyfriend.

The mother of two offered advice to social media users, saying,

“Don’t let your boyfriend keep you from meeting your husband."

People react to Regina Daniels' advice

oluwasegun_florence:

"Enjoy your marriage and stop disturbing us."

lammie_artt:

"Calling Ned “cute man” should be a criminal offense, BBy girl."

180effizy:

"Same goes to guys don’t let your gf stop you from meeting the love of your life."

kelvin_krtz:

"Guys, don’t let your girlfriend stop you from finding your wife."

prince_igweaba:

"You choose your daddy mate just to escape poverty."

perrysignature2:

"Na this ancient of days you dey call husband? Person wey still too old for ur mama."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

"Enjoy your grandpa preek and let us rest No be only you marry wealthy old man."

justhush075:

"Who ask you this question you Dey explain? Wetin concern us abeg?"

Ned Nwoko warns Regina Daniels

In other news, Ned Nwoko, warned the actress about wanting things ‘harder’ in the bedroom.

Regina had posted a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with her man, and fans were focused on another part where the politician shared his bedroom observation.

In the chat screenshot, Ned sent Regina a message with a caption about how couples do not need to do too much in the bedroom because it was not an Olympic game.

