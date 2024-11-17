A Nigerian lady who used a VPN to access Twitter during its ban met her lifetime partner by "accident"

The beautiful lady revealed that she is marrying the same man as she shared cute couple photos on Twitter

Many Nigerians said that banning the social media platform years ago really favoured her love life

A beautiful lady has shared her love story that happened during the ban on Twitter in Nigeria.

The lady said she met her oyinbo lover online by accident after she used a VPN that changed her location.

The oyinbo man held his wife in a couple photo. Photo source: @kinkywuby

Twitter ban and lovers

She (@kinkywuby) shared cute photos of them on Twitter (now X) and told people she is marrying the same man.

Their pre-wedding photos looked amazing. Many people thronged the lady's post on X to congratulate her.

In a subsequent post, the lady said she was not expecting her post to go viral. As of the time of writing this report, her tweet had gathered over 5,000 retweets and 1.7 million views.

See her post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@TheoAbuAgada said:

"Congratulations. Make e no be like say Buhari no do anything for Nigeria."

@MrsObiniran said:

"This is so beautiful Wuby, we thank Jehovah for rewarding you with a love you deserve and May God provide all the resources you need to make your home and marriage a happy and blissful one."

@BradleyCarl256 said:

"Okay that's it! I'm switching on VPN, may be my soulmate is in German."

@Ein_Motivation said:

"At least buhari government favour you and your family."

Dumbgenius_ng said:

"Someone like you does not have a right to speak against the government. Their lemon became your lemonade. Wish you all the best in your home."

@little__f0ot said:

"I love thinking about how the smallest decisions lead us to people & things that will change our lives."

@African_zabby said:

"Girlsss, take note, it's now VPN."

@doctor_sade said:

"The way Geography can dictate your future is just wild! It doesn’t even have to be physical relocation…. just digital presence in a different country or continent can change your life, your career, and as we can see, even your life partner."

Another Nigerian lady married oyinbo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady married an oyinbo man in a colourful ceremony. She showed off her traditional marriage to the American man in a video on her TikTok page.

The lady showed the marriage preparation process and captured when her American lover paid her bride price.

