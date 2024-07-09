Mercy Johnson found herself between two Benin sisters, who communicated in their language, making her lost

Phyna and Yvonne Jegede were on Mercy Johnson's movie set and decided to promote her movie in their native dialect

They began to promote both the movie and Mercy's Youtube channel in Benin language leaving the mother-of-four helplessly confused

Nigerian actresses Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, aka Phyan, and Yvonne Jegede drowned Mercy Johnson in their dialect as they both communicated in it on her movie set.

The three actresses were captured at a movie location in a video that is now making the rounds on social media.

Phyna and Yvonne Jegede confuse Mercy Johnson as they speak their language. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie, @unusualphyna

Phyna and Yvonne from Benin considered promoting the movie in their native languages for those who understand them.

They began, and it was all well and good until Mercy Johnson began to look lost between them, as she could not understand a word in their language. She remarked in her caption that two sisters met on her movie set.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that a Nigerian lady on TikTok was super excited after she watched her mother act with Mercy Johnson in a movie.

The lady noted that Mercy was her favourite actress and was so happy to see her mum play the actress' mother in a movie.

How netizens reacted to Mercy Johnson's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@kingsley_om:

"What can’t you do mama purity?"

@sir_igbuku:

"Nor me small oppression them dey oppress mercyjohnson with their Esan. "

@chynwadinma:

"Mercy Johnson confusion was confusing her."

@olaoye_kemi:

"Is how mercy always keep her face for me."

@stevebeautypro:

"So aunty Mercy teach them how to speak Edo."

@mirisamensah:

"Why is Mercy looking lost."

@chiamaka_insurancematters:

"It's the way Mercy Johnson is looking at them that got me laughing."

@tea_d_realtor:

"The language sweet for ear."

Mercy Johnson brings back Liz Benson

Meanwhile, veteran Liz Benson made waves online for her recent appearance after a long time away.

The thespian renowned for the 1994 blockbuster movie Glamour Girls was seen in the company of Mercy Johnson and other Nollywood stars

Mercy, who was excited to be with her senior colleague, shared interesting details on the forthcoming project they are working on.

