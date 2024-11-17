Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, has made herself and her fans proud as she announces the launch of her new business

Wunmi went online to unveil her hairline, which is set to ter to all-thing women, thrilling social media users

The caption accompanied by Wunmi's post touched the hearts of many of her fans, who shared her congratulatory messages

Nigerians are proud to see that Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, has continued despite all the hurdles she has passed through.

Wunmi, the wife of the late singer Ilerioulwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has just launched her new hairline.

Mohbad's Widow, Wunmi, announces her hairline. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Wunmi stated in her caption that it took a lot to get herself back on her feet, as life after her husband's passing has been a whirlwind.

She also noted that she had to be strong for her son, Liam, and step into the roles of both a mum and a dad.

Read her post below:

"I never imagined I’d be here, sharing this journey with you all. Life after my husband’s passing has been a whirlwind—stepping into the roles of both mom and dad for Liam while figuring out how to move forward seemed impossible at times."

"Many sleepless nights were spent wondering how to keep going. But through it all, your love, encouragement, and support have been my guiding light."

Watch the clip below:

Fans celebrate Wunmi

Read some reactions to her post below:

@melissa_okani_:

"Cee, I don’t need wigs but I am buying whatever you sell!! Bring it on girl, that sold out sign needs to be on your page. We are waiting ."

@mimi24ria44:

"Liam Luxe Collection?? LLC?? I mean, we didn't know about it before but are we ready for both?? Of course, yessssssssss. Let me get my first wig and other stuff from you, our General's Wife🙌."

@zizzysfabfinds:

"You're an unstoppable super woman!❤️."

@rubbin_minds_with_abefe:

"Proud of you Okomi!! Let’s go😍🥰."

@adun5870:

"If you are not talking about cee.hairven to me, carry your talk to your family house for your oloriebi."

@shawlarbillionz:

"Bring it on baby, we pin, sold out gang, I'm definitely buying 🙌❤️."

@omolaara:

"I am super proud of you. Wunmi you and Liam will do great in life. Na you gangan be woman king (Oba obirin)."

@lovetomohbadfamily:

"This is just the beginning. Proud of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️🥺🥺🥺."

Source: Legit.ng